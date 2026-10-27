Laurus Labs rallies 4% for 2nd straight day; stock hits new high

Laurus Labs share price movement

Share price of Laurus Labs hit a new high of ₹2,137, surging 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals in an otherwise tepid market on expectations of strong earnings. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the pharmaceutical company surged 8 per cent.

Laurus Labs quoted 3.6 per cent higher at ₹2,133.15, compared to a 0.44 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped 1.5 times with a combined 3.65 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. At 02:32 PM,quoted 3.6 per cent higher at ₹2,133.15, compared to a 0.44 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped 1.5 times with a combined 3.65 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

FPIs stake in Laurus Labs increases to 30.8% in September quarter

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have accumulated shares of Laurus Labs for the second straight quarter. FPIs, which become the largest shareholder, increased their stake in the company to 30.8 per cent in September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) from 28 per cent at the end of June 2026 quarter. FPIs held 25.8 per cent in Laurus Labs at the end of March 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) holding in Laurus Labs declined to 11.9 per cent in Q2FY27 from 13.7 per cent in Q1FY27 and 14 per cent in Q4FY26. The public shareholding (excluding FPIs and DIIs) in Laurus Labs declined for the fourth straight quarter. They reduced their holding in the company to 29.9 per cent in Q2FY27 from 30.8 per cent in Q1FY27. They held a 34.5 per cent holding at the end of September 2025 quarter, data shows.

Nuvama Institutional Equities sees more upside in Laurus Labs

Laurus - a research-led pharmaceuticals and biotech company - is undergoing a super capex cycle having already invested ₹4,300 crore in business with an ongoing capex of more than ₹3,000 crore.

Analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities forecast Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) revenue shall grow 3.4 times to ₹7,160 crore by FY29E with CDMO contributing more than 50 per cent by FY29E. This shall enhance earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin profile to near 35 per cent. Its tightly guarded peptide facility shall open soon, yielding ₹1,000 crore - ₹1,600 crore in revenue opportunities at a 35 per cent margin, the brokerage firm said while initiating coverage on the stock in October 2026 with a ‘Buy’ rating and target price of ₹2,520 per share.

Analysts forecast return on equity (RoE) to improve to 23.3 per cent by FY29E (FY26: 16 per cent). The DuPont breakdown shows this improvement is sustainable as it emanates from margins. As the capex cycle peaks, free cash flow should improve sharply after FY27E. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.