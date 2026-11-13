LCA deliveries, order book to drive gains for Hindustan Aeronautics

The company is expected to start deliveries of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A from Q4FY27 after receiving 14 engines from General Electric. While the order book remains healthy, revenue growth momentum will depend on the pace of execution.

At the current price (₹4,819.9), the defence major is trading at 30 times its one-year forward estimates. About 87 per cent of analysts tracking the stock have a buy rating on it, and the Bloomberg consensus target price is ₹5,694.

Revenue growth for the company came in at 14.9 per cent YoY. Gross margins contracted 320 basis points YoY to 52.9 per cent, and this was sharply lower than analysts' estimates. However, the company was able to limit the impact at the operating level due to lower-than-expected employee costs, other expenses and provisions. Operating profit margins contracted 65 basis points to 22.8 per cent.

The visibility on the LCA Mk1A is improving. This is on the back of an improvement in engine availability, with GE delivering three F404 engines in August 2026 and four in September 2026, taking cumulative supplies to 14 engines.

With the supply situation improving and final integration activities nearing completion, HAL expects to deliver the first 10 Tejas Mk1A aircraft to the IAF by March 2027. Motilal Oswal Research has factored in six Tejas Mk1A deliveries in FY27, followed by a gradual ramp-up thereafter.

HAL, according to analysts led by Teena Virmani of the brokerage, is a key potential beneficiary of approvals covering advanced light helicopters (ALH), light multi-role helicopters (LMRH) and special utility helicopters for the Army and IAF. They expect these approvals to translate into firm orders for HAL over the next 2-3 years.

The planned second Shakti engine production line at Koraput, with an investment of ₹220 crore and a capacity of up to 100 engines annually by FY29, will further support production of ALH Dhruv and light combat helicopter Prachand.

Motilal Oswal Research has maintained its estimates for FY27-29 and expects overall revenue, operating profit and net profit to grow by 23 per cent, 19 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, over FY26-29. While the operating profit margin is expected to remain strong at 29.4 per cent in FY27, it is expected to contract slightly to 28.9 per cent and 27.2 per cent in FY28 and FY29, respectively, as the share of manufacturing revenue ramps up, the brokerage adds. It has a buy rating with a target price of ₹5,900.

HAL has also signed the final agreement with Safran for the SAFHAL JV to develop the Aravalli helicopter engine. Strategic engagements with GE and Honeywell, along with the Hatsoff Helicopter Training takeover from Canadian Aviation Electronics, further strengthen HAL’s capabilities.

PL Capital Research points out that HAL’s execution of Tejas Mk1A aircraft deliveries and supply chain-related issues will be key monitorables in the coming quarters.

Analysts led by Amit Anwani of the brokerage say that HAL is a long-term play on the growing strength and modernisation of India’s air defence. They cite a robust order book with a two-year pipeline of ₹1 trillion, a leap in HAL’s technological capabilities due to the development of advanced platforms (Tejas, AMCA, GE-414 and IMRH engines) and improvement in profitability through scale and operating leverage.