Leela Palaces Hotels rallies 10%, hits new high on healthy Q2 results

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts share price movement

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts share price hit a new high of ₹649.80, rallying 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s opening deals after the company reported healthy results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27. In the past four months, the stock price of the luxury hospitality player zoomed 42 per cent.

At 09:30 AM, Leela Palaces Hotels quoted 6 per cent higher at ₹624, as compared to a 0.61 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 1.7 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts – Q2 results

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts reported a 27 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September (Q2FY27) to ₹94.6 crore, supported by strong operating performance across the business.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 900 points, Nifty reclaims 22,800 as Brent falls 1% Operating revenue for the period rose 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹411.9 crore, while operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 36 per cent to ₹187.7 crore.

The company reported a 30 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR) to ₹17,225, led by a 30 per cent increase in average daily rate (ADR) to ₹25,046, with the India headline occupancy at 69 per cent. The growth was supported by demand across key customer segments and sustained traction in the luxury hospitality market.

The domestic segment witnessed over 30 per cent revenue growth. Room revenue grew 39 per cent, while food and beverage (F&B) revenue increased 21 per cent. Hotel management agreement (HMA) fees were up 76 per cent, reflecting a strong ramp-up of managed properties and a growing brand footprint.

Brokerages view on Leela Palaces Hotels

Leela Palaces Hotels’ growth was driven by 30 per cent RevPAR growth, entirely ARR-led, supported by favorable domestic travel tailwinds & strong MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions or Events) demand. The management raised guidance, now expect high-teens EBITDA growth in H2, implying mid-20s per cent EBITDA growth for FY27, analysts at Jefferies said. The brokerage firm has raised EBITDA/PAT estimates by 3-7 per cent. Analysts continue to see Leela as a high-quality luxury hospitality play & forecast 21-23 per cent Revenue/EBITDA/PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-29e.

Leela's development pipeline remains unchanged at 10 properties (1,100 keys). The Jaisalmer hotel & Mumbai Luxury Residences remains on track for FY27 opening, while other Greenfield projects are scheduled across CY27 (Srinagar, Bandhavgarh), CY28 (Agra, Ayodhya, Ranthambore, Sikkim), & CY30 (Tadoba), the brokerage firm said in the Q2 result update. Analysts reiterated a 'BUY' rating on Leela with a revised price target of ₹735 (vs. ₹675 earlier), based on 22x September 2028 EBITDA.

Leela’s balance sheet remains well-positioned to support growth with net debt/EBITDA currently at 1.4x. The company has been consistently outperforming the peer set and we expect the trend to sustain, aided by an expanding footprint and strong operating performance, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said.

The brokerage firm expects the stock re-rating to continue in the near term and retains Leela as our top pick in this space. Based on the strong performance in H1FY27, analysts revised upward their FY27/FY28 EBITDA estimates by 6 per cent/5 per cent and expect revenue/EBITDA to grow at 21 per cent CAGR over FY26–29E. They maintain BUY on the stock with a revised September 2027 target price of ₹750 (earlier ₹685), valuing the company at 21x (earlier 20x) September 2028 EBITDA. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.