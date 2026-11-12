Lemon Tree shares jump 7% post Q2FY27; brokerages see further margin growth

Shares of Lemon Tree gained 7 per cent in intraday trade on Thursday after the company reported its Q2FY27 results. Brokerages retained their ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, citing strong operational performance.

The company's counter at 10:32 AM was trading 4.36 per cent higher at ₹120.11 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was 0.37 per cent up at 25,349.55. In intraday trade, the stock gained 6.9 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹123.40 per share.

Lemon Tree Q2FY27 result

Lemon Tree Hotels reported an 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated revenue to ₹361 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹306 crore a year ago. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 63.7 per cent to ₹56.6 crore from ₹34.6 crore, also beating the estimate of ₹52 crore. The reported profit included an exceptional gain of around ₹22 crore from the termination of a hotel lease.

The company's gross average room rate (ARR) rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,751, while occupancy improved 633 basis points to 76.1 per cent. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased 18 per cent to ₹5,137. Revenue from owned hotels grew 15 per cent to ₹337 crore, with these properties contributing 59 per cent of the company's network revenue during the quarter.

During Q2FY27, Lemon Tree opened eight managed and franchised hotels with a total of 523 rooms and signed 11 more hotels with 825 rooms. Its combined operational and pipeline inventory stood at 24,061 rooms across 285 hotels in more than 170 cities. The company had 138 operational hotels with 12,131 rooms across more than 80 cities.

Brokerages on Lemon Tree Hotels

PL Capital

PL Capital noted that Lemon Tree Hotels reported Revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew 17.9 per cent to ₹5,137, while average room rate (ARR) increased 8.1 per cent to ₹6,751. Occupancy stood at 76.1 per cent during the quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 22.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹159.7 crore, with the Ebitda margin improving to 44.2 per cent from 42.7 per cent a year ago. Profit after tax, including minority interest, increased 63.7 per cent to ₹56.6 crore. However, after adjusting for a ₹22.1 crore exceptional gain from the termination of a hotel lease in Gurugram and other expenses, adjusted PAT remained largely flat at ₹34.6 crore. Higher tax expenses and minority interest weighed on adjusted profitability.

PL Capital said the company's operational performance was ahead of its estimates, despite the impact of GST-related costs and provisions for SAR. The brokerage expects margins to improve as renovation-related expenses ease and pricing actions help offset the GST impact. It has raised its Ebitda estimates by around 3 per cent for FY27-FY29 and expects revenue to grow at a compound annual rate of 11 per cent over FY26-FY29, supported by new room additions at Aurika properties in Shimla, Shillong and Varanasi. PL Capital has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹160 per share.

MOFSL on Lemon Tree Hotels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said Lemon Tree's operating performance was better than its estimates, supported by healthy demand and higher occupancy. The brokerage expects growth to be driven by the company's expansion through its Fleur brand, rising income from asset-light management contracts and premiumisation through Aurika hotels. It also expects operating margins to improve as renovation, GST and technology-related cost pressures ease. MOFSL has largely retained its FY27 and FY28 Ebitda estimates and maintained its ‘Buy’ rating, with a sum-of-the-parts target price of ₹140 per share, implying an upside of around 21 per cent.

The brokerage highlighted that Lemon Tree expects to open 2,000 rooms on a gross basis in FY27, compared with 1,523 rooms in the previous year, with the opening rate expected to accelerate further from FY28 onwards. During 2QFY27, it opened eight managed and franchised hotels comprising 523 rooms and signed 11 hotels with 825 rooms. The company is working towards adding 2,300 rooms through a combination of operational brownfield acquisitions and greenfield developments by FY30–31.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.