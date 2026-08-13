Lenskart rises 7% to new high on Q1 beat; analysts bullish on margin growth

Lenskart Solutions' share price gained 7 per to hit a new all-time high on Thursday after the company reported its Q1FY27 results post-market hours on Wednesday, delivering strong performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27). The eyewear major's earnings were supported by robust growth in international business. In addition to that, Lenskart was also included in the MSCI India Domestic Index with effect from the close of August 31, 2026

At 10:01 AM, Lenskart’s share price was trading 2.11 per cent lower at ₹598 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.36 per cent at 24,349.10. In intraday trade, the stock gained 6.8 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹626.95 per share.

Lenskart Q1 results highlights:

Lenskart reported a 182.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹228 crore in the first quarter of FY27 (Q1 FY27) compared to a profit of ₹61 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 33.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,714 crore during the quarter under review from ₹1,894 crore in the Q1FY26.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 61.3 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹589 crore.

The company’s operating cash flow stood at ₹1297 crore, exceeding capital expenditure of around ₹207 crore.

Broekrages’ View on Lenskart Q1FY27 Results

Equirus Research

The brokerage noted that Lenskart delivered “another strong quarter”. Similar to earlier quarters growth remained broad-based, with India and International businesses clocking a healthy 31 per cent and 38 per cent Y-o-Y growth. India delivered 18 per cent SSSg, while International posted a robust 29 per cent CC growth.

Gross margin improved 65 bps sequentially, led by premiumisation and in-house manufacturing initiatives, even as currency depreciation posed a headwind. Pre Ind-AS Ebitdam rose 50 bps Q-o-Q, driven by a sharp 130 bps improvement in the international business, while India margins stayed stable sequentially as elevated employee costs offset gains, the brokerage noted.

Rising incidence of refractive errors, low penetration levels, and the absence of meaningfully scaled competition should continue to work in Lenskart's favour. Strong top-line growth, coupled with increasing in-house manufacturing, should drive robust margin performance ahead, Equirus said.

The brokerage maintained its ‘Long’ rating on Lenskart and raised its September 2027 target price to ₹698 from ₹662.

Elara on Lenskart

The brokerage noted that Lenskart reported a strong Q1FY27, with revenue rising 43.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,710 crore, ahead of Elara’s estimates. India revenue grew 30.6 per cent, while the international business grew 38 per cent, helped by strong eyewear volumes. Eye tests also rose 39.8 per cent Y-o-Y to 7.1 million.

Elara said the stronger international performance could support margin growth and maintained its Buy rating. It raised the target price to ₹690 from ₹615, valuing the stock at 50 times March 2028 estimated EV/pre-Ind AS Ebitda.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.