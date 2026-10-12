Lenskart slips 5% on huge block deals; Alpha Wave Venture likely seller

Lenskart Solutions share price movement

Lenskart Solutions shares slipped 5 per cent to ₹645 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals after nearly 27 million equity shares changed hands via block deals.

At 09:15 AM, as many as 27.08 million shares, representing 1.56 per cent of Lenskart's total equity, changed hands on the BSE, exchange data shows.

Meanwhile, till 09:32 AM, a combined 40.34 million shares or 2.32 per cent of Lenskart's total holding had changed hands on the BSE (28.95 million shares) and NSE (11.39 million shares) combined. The stock was quoting 4 per cent lower at ₹648.90, compared to a 0.07 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Meanwhile, thus far in the calendar year 2026, Lenskart has outperformed the market by soaring nearly 50 per cent, against a 15 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The stock hit a record high of ₹725 on September 18, 2026.

Alpha Wave Ventures LP likely seller in block deals

As per media reports, a block deal worth up to ₹950 crore was likely in Lenskart Solutions, with an option to upsize. Alpha Wave Ventures LP, which holds a 3.42 per cent stake in the company, was named as the likely seller. Business Standard could not independently verify this. The details of the bulk and block deals, along with buyers and sellers, will be available in the evening.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The base offer comprises up to 15.1 million shares (0.9 per cent equity), with an upsize option for an additional 11.3 million shares (0.7 per cent equity). At the full offer size of 26.4 million shares (1.6 per cent equity), Alpha Wave Ventures LP’s stake would decline to 1.82 per cent from 3.42 per cent, assuming the investor undertakes the entire stake sale. The floor price is set at ₹640 per share, implying a 5.6 per cent discount to the BSE closing price of ₹677.65 on October 9, 2026, media reports suggest.

Brokerages' view on Lenskart

Lenskart is strengthening its relevance by catering to a wide spectrum of customers. Analysts at Jefferies, in a recent report, noted that the company has introduced several industry-first initiatives over the years, including the recently launched ₹500 fully-loaded spectacles (with lens). Premiumization appears to be management's focus, as evidenced by this new format and the recently launched by Lenskart, and these initiatives should support growth & margins over time, the brokerage firm said.

The management reiterated that the current focus remains firmly on maximizing growth rather than near-term profitability. Product-level gross margins are already 70 per cent, while long-term earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin aspirations remain at 25 per cent. As revenue scales across geographies and channels, operating leverage benefits will drive margins, analysts at Jefferies said.

Meanwhile, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities expect Lenskart’s revenue in the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) to jump 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY), led by a 31 per cent/27 per cent YoY uptick in the India/International segment. Operating leverage to help drive 190bps YoY EBITDA margin expansion. The brokerage firm expects pre-Ind-AS EBITDA margin expansion of 200bps YoY to 13.2 per cent, led by 180bps/300bps YoY expansion in the India/International segment pre-Ind-AS EBITDA margin.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.