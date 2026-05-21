Lenskart shares surge 7% on Q4 beat; Emkay maintains 'Buy' for 28% upside

Lenskart share price today: Shares of eyewear major Lenskart Solutions surged nearly 7 per cent in early trade on Thursday after the company reported a strong all-round performance in Q4FY26.

The stock opened higher at ₹513 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed to an intraday high of ₹517 before paring the gains. As of 9:35 AM, shares of Lenskart Solutions were trading 1.5 per cent higher at ₹495. Trading activity remained robust, with 9.6 million shares changing hands within the first 20 minutes of the session.

Lenskart share price target Post Q4 results, Emkay Global Financial Services has maintained a 'Buy' rating on Lenskart Solutions and revised its target price by 4 per cent from ₹600 to ₹625. The target implies an upside of 28 per cent from Wednesday's closing of ₹486.85. Analysts at Emkay said that Lenskart delivered a strong Q4 performance, with an all-around beat of ~10 per cent vs Street’s/our estimates. In our view, Lenskart’s flywheel is gaining momentum as free eye tests are bringing in new customers (~25 per cent volume growth in FY26). The loyalty program is driving repeat purchases, and vertical integration is aiding Ebitda margin expansion.

Lenskart Q4 results

For the January to March quarter of FY2026 (Q4FY26), Lenskart reported a 7.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated profit to ₹203.6 crore. The profit was impacted due to a rise in the expenses on components and inventories. The company had earned a profit of ₹220.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

Lenskart said that its revenue from operations grew 45.62 per cent to around ₹2,516 crore in the March quarter from ₹1,728 crore in the year-ago period.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Lenskart: SSSG drives topline The sales of eyewear units grew by 25.2 per cent YoY to 97 lakh in the reporting three-month period, the company said. Its average selling price in India grew by 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,865 in the quarter under review, driven by a continued shift in product mix toward premium products and the normalisation of last year's base.

For the entire fiscal year 2026, Lenskart's net profit jumped nearly 68 per cent to ₹501 crore from ₹297.3 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased by 33 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,814 crore. According to Emkay, the India business delivered best-in-class topline growth of ~33 per cent in FY26, led by ~21 per cent same store sales growth (SSSG).

The firm's revenue from the international segment jumped 35.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,054 crore. Emkay noted that the international business growth has allayed concerns around likely slower growth in the segment.

"Despite the macro volatility and accelerated expansion, India/International Ebitda margin expanded by ~450/350bps to 14/7 per cent, respectively, in FY26, largely helped by operating leverage. Gross margin was stable in FY26, as the benefit of the vertical integration/premiumisation was offset by rupee depreciation," Emkay said in its note. Lenskart new stores in FY26

Lenskart said that it added 542 net new stores in India in FY26, compared to 282 in the preceding fiscal. The company said that it targets similar addition in FY27.

Lenskart’s inorganic foray with Meller (sunglass segment) and launch of smart eyewear 'B' are also making better than expected progress, analysts noted.