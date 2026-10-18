Lenskart shrugs off SoftBank stake sale as FPIs, mutual funds buy in

According to BSE shareholding data for September 2026, SBI Aggressive Hybrid Fund was the largest MF holder at 3 per cent, followed by Kotak Technology Fund (1.76 per cent) and HSBC Multi Cap Fund (1.34 per cent).

On Friday, the stock closed 0.78 per cent up at ₹647.70 on the NSE, while it rose 0.55 per cent to ₹646.35 apiece on the BSE.

The Japanese investment holding company has cut its stake in the eyewear retailer to 7.27 per cent from 13.13 per cent in March through two block deals this year. The stock has outperformed the Nifty 50 year-to date (YTD), rising 47.71 per cent during the period, against an 11.48 per cent decline in the benchmark. On BSE, the stock is up 43.4 per cent YTD, compared to the Sensex’s 12.28 per cent fall.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a September report that the stock’s two-year forward price-to-earnings multiple had re-rated only about 8 per cent since December 2025, while consensus financial year 2027-28 (FY27-28) profit estimates had been raised 27-30 per cent.

In the June quarter, revenue had risen 43 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,710 crore. While, profit at ₹228 crore was half of what the company earned in FY26. Of the 25 Bloomberg analysts tracking the stock, 20 have a “buy” rating, two have a “sell”, and three suggest “hold”. The stock has a 10.6 per cent earnings potential, according to Bloomberg data.

“We are also expecting a good double-digit growth and better margins. The risk is that a high-growth story can still disappoint if results don’t meet the market’s expectations,” said Gaurav Sharma, head of research, Globe Capital.

SoftBank’s sold at a gain over the ₹402 per share IPO price. The block deals were priced higher each time SoftBank sold. In June, the selling price was ₹508 per share and in August it was at ₹641.75. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s (ADIA) stake went from 12.08 to 9.80 per cent between July-June 2026. While, Temasek’s fell from 4.26 per cent to 2.21 per cent.

However, the scrip found ready buyers, as FPIs raised their stake to 18.26 per cent at the end of September from 12.76 per cent in June, with number more than doubling to 720 from 311. MFs lifted their holding to 15.91 per cent from 12.2 per cent. Together, the two picked up about 160 million shares in the quarter.