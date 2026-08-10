Lenskart Solutions market cap crosses ₹1 trillion; stock hits new high

Lenskart Solutions share price movement

Lenskart Solutions share price hit a new high of ₹583, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade.

In the past three months, the stock price of the eyewear retailer outperformed the market by rallying 19 per cent, as compared to a 3.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock surged 33 per cent as against a 7.7 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

A run-up in the stock price has helped Lenskart Solutions join an elite club of stocks with market capitalisation of ₹1 trillion or more. At 12:39 PM on Monday, the market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1.01 trillion, the exchange data shows.

Lenskart Solutions overview, outlook

The group is engaged into designing, manufacturing, branding, and retailing of own-branded eyewear products. Lenskart Solutions sells prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, and other products including contact lenses and eyewear accessories.

India remains significantly underpenetrated for organised eyewear. The company serves around 25 million eyewear units annually, while India needs more than 700 million, leaving a long runway for market creation.

In FY27, Lenskart Solutions expects net new store additions to remain at or around FY26 levels. The management in the FY26 annual report said that the company’s focus will remain on sustaining growth through higher eye-test penetration, first-time customer acquisition, remote and self-optometry, Tier 2+ expansion, digitally influenced demand, Gold-led repeat behaviour, premium lenses, advanced coatings, myopia management, faster fulfillment and newer categories such as smart eyewear.

The company will continue to track annual volume growth as the clearest indicator of underlying market expansion, while using technology, AI and operating discipline to expand access with stronger efficiency, the management said.

Lenskart investors monetises their holdings

According to disclosure made by Lenskart on July 14, 2026, Temasek-backed MacRitchie Investments reduced its direct holding in Lenskart Solutions after selling a 2.05 per cent stake in the eyewear retailer through open-market transactions on July 10.

The Singapore-based investor divested 35.66 million equity shares, bringing its direct stake in Lenskart down to 2.21 per cent from 4.26 per cent, according to the company’s July 14 exchange filing.

On June 3, 2026, SoftBank offloaded a 3.25 per cent stake or 56.5 million equity shares of Lenskart via open market.

Meanwhile, on June 11, 2026, global financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale, collectively bought a 2.3 per cent stake in Lenskart Solutions from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority through open market transactions.

Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust offloaded 40 million equity shares or 2.3 per cent of its holding in Peyush Bansal-led eyewear retailer. Sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) was the sole beneficiary and settler of the Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust.

Brokerages view on Lenskart

Lenskart continues to deliver strong growth alongside sustained margin expansion despite sharp rupee depreciation. The March 2026 quarter highlighted the strength of its operating leverage and execution prowess, where management delivered on previously articulated expectations around compounding growth and profitability. Traction in Meller was also strong, further validating Lenskart’s ability to acquire, integrate, and scale brands globally leveraging its existing platform and distribution ecosystem. With consistent execution across both India and international markets, we believe Lenskart’s growth journey will continue to accelerate, said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities in the Q4 result update. However, at current levels the stock trades above the brokerage's target price of ₹585 per share.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Lenskart has built strong moats in a difficult-to-scale category through - a centralized, highly automated manufacturing facility and logistics network; strong backward integration, which provides significant cost advantage; large omni channel presence; leveraging technology to ease constraints in scaling up; and house-of-brands architecture spanning mass to premium eyewear, to achieve its goal of making quality eyewear accessible and affordable. Post Q4 results, MOFSL reiterated a 'BUY' rating on Lenskart with a revised target price of ₹650. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.