Lenskart Solutions zooms 98% from November low; stock hits new high

Lenskart Solutions share price movement

Lenskart Solutions (Lenskart) share price hit a new high of ₹703.85, gaining nearly 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise range-bound market. The stock price of one of the leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) eyewear players in India, with presence across select international markets, surpassed its previous high of ₹703.75 touched on September 10, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.15 per cent at 74,428 at 11:40 AM.

In the past month, Lenskart outperformed the market by surging 12 per cent, against a 3.6 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The stock has nearly doubled or zoomed 98 per cent from its listing day low of ₹355.70 on the BSE. The company made its stock market debut on November 10, 2025. Currently, Lenskart quotes 75 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹402 per share.

Brokerages remain bullish on Lenskart

ALSO READ: GMM Pfaudler zooms 40% in Sep, hits 52-week high; what's driving the rally? Rising prevalence of refractive errors in India, growing awareness of eyecare, and a shift to organised players will help India’s eyewear market grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent to ₹1.48 trillion over FY25-30, expanding by 3x of the global eyewear industry. Refractive errors amongst India’s population are expected to go up to 62 per cent by FY30 (highest amongst teenagers & children at 75 per cent) from 43 per cent in FY20, according to analysts at ICICI Securities.

Penetration level for eyeglasses in India is low at 35 per cent compared to the US and Japan at 88 per cent and 69 per cent respectively. Strong business models are aiding organised D2C players in gaining high demand through affordability, omni-channel presence and better services. Organised brand’s share is expected to move to 31 per cent by FY30 from 22 per cent in FY20.

Lenskart, with a strong business model, domestic manufacturing capacity of 25 million units (another 50 million unit facility will commence in Hyderabad), and an extended store network of 2,725 stores in India (as of Q1FY27), is well capitalised to grab a large share in the Indian eyewear market with a focus on growing the market share from the current 5 per cent in the coming years, the brokerage firm said.

With store additions across India/international markets expected to grow at 13 per cent CAGR, a better product mix through innovation and transacting customers growing at 22 per cent CAGR over FY26-29E, analysts at ICICI Securities expect consolidated revenue/ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)/profit after tax (PAT) to grow at 27 per cent/37 per cent/59 per cent CAGR over FY26-29E.

With strong cash generation, analysts expect Lenskart to cumulatively generate free cash flow (FCF) of ₹5,300 crore over FY26-29E. The brokerage firm initiated its coverage on Lenskart with a Buy rating and target price of ₹850 (valuing at 43x FY28E EV/EBIDTA).

Meanwhile, India’s optical retail infrastructure remains significantly underpenetrated, with management noting the country has materially fewer opticians relative to other consumer retail categories. This underpins confidence in opening thousands of additional stores over time.

Lenskart’s portfolio spans products from $5 to $500, enabling broad market coverage across price points. Separately, emerging insurance-led eye-care programmes could become an incremental demand driver over time, improving affordability and increasing adoption rates, analysts at Jefferies said.

Further, Lenskart has built strong moats in a difficult-to-scale category through: i) a centralized, highly automated manufacturing facility; ii) strong backward integration; iii) large omnichannel presence; iv) leveraging technology to ease constraints in scaling up; and v) house-of-brands architecture spanning mass to premium eyewear, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said.

The brokerage firm raised its FY27-28E consolidated pre-IND AS EBITDA by 4 per cent/8 per cent, driven by higher store additions in India and operating leverage across India and International.

Analysts at MOFSL model 27 per cent/46 per cent/59 per cent CAGR in revenue/pre-Ind-AS EBITDA/adjusted PAT over FY26-29E, driven by 29 per cent/25 per cent revenue CAGR in India/International. The brokerage firm expects pre-IND AS EBITDA margin to expand to 19.4 per cent/13.5 per cent in India/International by FY29. It reiterates a BUY rating on Lenskart with a revised target price of ₹800 (earlier ₹705), based on a 49x Sep’28 blended pre-IndAS EBITDA multiple (55x for India, 37.5x for International). Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.