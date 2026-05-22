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Home / Markets / News / LG Electronics shares slip 4% as Q4 profit falls; margins hurt by rupee

LG Electronics shares slip 4% as Q4 profit falls; margins hurt by rupee

In the March quarter, LG Electronics reported net profit at ₹692.7 crore, as compared to ₹754.5 crore a year ago, down 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)

LG Electronics share

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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LG Electronics India shares slipped 4.4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low of ₹1,462.65 per share. However, at 11:01 AM, LG Electronics’ share price recovered slightly, but was down 3.3 per cent at ₹1,480.3 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.6 per cent at 75,631.09.
 
The selling on the counter came after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Thursday, after market hours. In the March quarter, LG Electronics reported net profit at ₹692.7 crore, as compared to ₹754.5 crore a year ago, down 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹8,053.6 crore, as compared to ₹7,448.4 crore, up 8 per cent Y-o-Y. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹ ₹945 crore with Ebitda margin at 11.7 per cent in Q4 FY26.
 
 
The company, in its filing, noted that YoY Ebitda margins were affected by rupee depreciation and elevated commodity prices. However, the company remained optimistic about margin improvement while maintaining focus on cost discipline, localisation, and operational efficiency.
 
On the B2B front, the Information Display business recorded strong growth in Q4FY26. In the HVAC segment, LG Electronics India is strategically expanding its portfolio in Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) and Cassette AC segments. Notably, LGE India’s advanced HVAC solutions are now functional at the prestigious Seva Teerth, the Prime Minister’s office building, inaugurated recently.

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LG Electronics India was established in January 1997 in India. It is focused on various consumer
electronics and B2B businesses, from home appliances and media entertainment to HVAC and commercial displays. The company’s manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune, have the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

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Topics : LG Electronics Buzzing stocks Q4 Results BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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