LIC, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Prudential Life hit 52-week lows

Insurance companies share price

Shares of insurance companies were under pressure, falling up to 4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HDFC Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company hit their respective 52-week lows.

ALSO READ: Global Stocks Surge, Oil Eases on Iran War De-escalation Hopes In the past one month, these stocks have declined in the range of 14 per cent to 24 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 10.5 per cent.

Why frontline insurance stocks hit 52-week lows?

According to analysts at Geojit Investments, Iran-related geopolitical tensions have triggered significant notional losses in LIC’s investment portfolio, weighing on its stock price. A recovery is expected as the situation stabilizes and portfolio valuations rebound. The ongoing digital transformation and product innovation position LIC for sustainable long-term growth.

While the potential implementation of commission caps may disrupt bancassurance economics, posing near-term risks to new business growth and distribution expansion, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expect low impact for SBI Life, given its commission ratio (4.8 per cent in 9MFY26) is significantly better than the industry average. However, a drastic reduction in commission may lead to renegotiations with the bank.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is considering proposing changes to the commission structure with possible amendments such as staggered commission, commission caps for particular channels, etc. This may create a temporary hiccup with the need for commission renegotiations, product refilling, etc. However, in the long run, the industry is likely to bounce back, considering the under-penetrated market, low awareness, and improved affordability of products across segments, the brokerage firm said.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 550 pts from day's low; Nifty above 22,300; IT stocks gain In its recent consultation paper, IRDAI has proposed to implement Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for all insurers with effect from April 1, 2026, promoting better transparency, comparability, and alignment with globally accepted standards. However, parallel implementation for a few years may be suggested by the industry for a smooth transition.

Key differences in IFRS accounting include 1) contractual service margin, which is the key profitability metric; 2) deferred acquisition costs; and 3) par income, which would be recognized over time (currently, 10 per cent was recognized as income), MOFSL said.

ALSO READ: Oil jumps nearly 7% after Trump says US to keep up attacks on Iran Meanwhile, in February 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued draft guidelines for marketing and sales of financial services by banks, non banking finance companies (NBFCs) and other regulated entities; the focus has been on third-party products, including insurance.

The objective seems to be to ensure the appropriateness of products sold, reduce risk of mis selling, forced selling and/or involuntary bundling; seeking explicit approvals, incentive alignment and strong feedback mechanism are some of the steps for the same.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said that they do not find any major adverse impact of these guidelines on insurance companies under coverage. The most positive reading is that these guidelines end any residual concern/speculation on adverse bancassurance guidelines by the regulator, which was under discussion a year ago.

Meanwhile, life and health companies remain enthused about post-GST momentum (in term and health), which still seems to sustain. Life companies are pivoting toward non-par (that aids margins); base effects, MDRT (million-dollar round table) drives (in December) and year end momentum will drive near-term annual premium equivalent (APE).

Non-life companies see improved conversion and better renewals in retail health, remain concerned about competition in motor and group health, and are assertive on health claims with better engagement with hospitals and steady hikes. Hot topics that dominated the discussion across insurance companies were the likely distribution reforms, IFRS, solvency/RBS and underlying profitability, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said. =============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.