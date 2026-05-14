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Home / Markets / News / LIC Housing Finance falls 7% despite Q4 PAT rises 9%; ₹10 dividend declared

LIC Housing Finance falls 7% despite Q4 PAT rises 9%; ₹10 dividend declared

LIC Housing Finance share price today: Along with Q4 results, the board of LIC Housing Finance recommended a final dividend of ₹10 equity share for FY2026.

LIC Housing Finance share price today

LIC Housing Finance shares fall 7% after Q4 result; ₹10 dividend declared

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 11:41 AM IST

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LIC Housing Finance share price today: LIC Housing Finance shares traded lower on Thursday after the company announced its March quarter results (Q4FY26), wherein it reported around 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth in consolidated net profit. The housing finance company’s shares opened in the red at ₹570.25 even as the headline Nifty 50 index surged in morning deals. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹546.80, down nearly 7 per cent.
 
LIC Housing Finance shares have outperformed the broader market in 2026 so far, gaining 4.5 per cent compared with a 10.3 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. Over the past year, however, the stock has slipped 9 per cent, while the benchmark index has declined 5 per cent.
 
 
As of 11:10  AM, LIC Housing Finance shares were trading close to the day's low at ₹548.50 with 2.3 million equities changing hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
LIC Housing Finance Q4 result 
 
In the Q4FY26, LIC Housing Finance reported 9 per cent rise in net profit at ₹1,497.41 crore as compared with ₹1,367.9 crore in the year ago period. The company's net interest income grew by 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,221.7 crore in the reporting quarter, up from ₹2,165.3 crore posted in Q4 of FY25.

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The lender's interest margin contracted by 5 bps to 2.80 per cent in the March 2026 quarter.
 
The company said that its total income slipped by 1 per cent to ₹7,194.3 crore in the quarter under review, as against ₹7,281.1 crore clocked in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.
 
Total disbursements were at ₹21,019 crore in Q4 FY2026, as against ₹19,156 crore for the corresponding period in FY2025, up by 10 per cent. Out of this, the company said that disbursements in the individual home loan segment grew by 8 per cent Y-o-Y, and hon-housing individual loan surged by 25 per cent Y-o-Y. The project loans slipped by 3 per cent.  For the entire fiscal year 2026, the company reported a profit of ₹5,595.1 crore, up 3 per cent from ₹5,429 crore earned in FY25. The firm's net interest income grew by 4 per cent to ₹8,424.5 crore in the year versus ₹8,125.6 in the last year.
 
LIC Housing Finance dividend 2026 
 
Additionally, the board of LIC Housing Finance recommendation a final dividend of ₹10  equity share (i.e. 500 per cent of face value of ₹2 per equity share) for financial year 2025-2026.
 
The dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders, in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) and it will be paid within 30 days, the company said in a filing. 
 

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 11:35 AM IST

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