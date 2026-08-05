LIC OFS opens for retail investors today. Buy now or wait for better entry?

LIC OFS: Insurance behemoth Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India 's (LIC) offer for sale (OFS) enters its second day of bidding today, August 5, allowing retail investors to participate in the offer. Strong institutional participation was already visible a day ago with 323 per cent bids.

The ₹31,400-crore OFS by LIC is priced at ₹382, marking the first stake sale by the PSU insurer since its listing on bourses in 2022. The stock is priced at a steep 10 per cent discount to Monday's close of ₹428.50. The stock closed 7.86 per cent lower at ₹391.

The government is looking to offload a 6.5 per cent stake to comply with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) directive to increase the public shareholding to 10 per cent. The move comes much before the May 2027 deadline amid the government's divestment push against the backdrop of higher crude oil prices and a widening import bill.

According to data compiled by Business Standard, the government has mobilised ₹20,274 crore via PSU divestment in FY27, the highest in four years, out of the planned ₹80,000 crore. READ MORE

But the question remains whether retail investors should tap this discount and look to participate in the LIC OFS.

Should retail investors participate in LIC OFS?

Analysts believe that supply overhang is likely in the short term, but this move increases public shareholding, which is expected to drive liquidity and raise institutional holding.

Float tripling from 3.5 per cent to 10 per cent should meaningfully deepen liquidity and lift index weights, said Nitant Darekar, Research Analyst at Bonanza, as he advises long-term accumulation of LIC shares.

Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura, said for retail investors, this LIC OFS looks more like a pricing-and-time-horizon decision than a pure “must-buy” opportunity.

"At the current floor price of ₹382, the offer is at a meaningful discount to the recent market price, but I’d still be selective because LIC is already a large, well-owned, heavily tracked stock and the OFS is primarily a government stake sale, not fresh growth capital for the business," he opined.

He added that OFS should improve liquidity by increasing free float, which generally helps price discovery and trading depth, but institutional appetite will depend on valuation and near-term sentiment, not just the structure.

In FY26, LIC's value of new business (VNB) was up 41.6 per cent at ₹14,179 crore and margin grew 360 basis points to 21.2 per cent. LIC’s profit after tax also increased 19.3% to ₹57,419 crore, while total premium income increased 9.8% to ₹5.36 lakh crore.

Harshal Dasani, business head, INVAsset PMS, said that LIC is still trading at a fraction of private insurers' embedded-value multiples and a dividend stream attached. "It does not suit anyone expecting IPO-style listing gains, because an OFS has no pop mechanics, only a cheaper entry. Bid at cut-off if participating, size it as a long-term holding," he added.

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