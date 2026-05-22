LIC share price jumps 5% as brokerages raise target prices after strong Q4

LIC share price today

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India ( LIC ) rallied nearly 5 per cent on the BSE on Friday, May 22, after brokerages raised their target prices following the insurance giant’s stronger-than-expected March quarter (Q4FY26) performance.

Analysts said the quarter was driven by a sharp improvement in value of new business (VNB) margin, supported by a more favourable product mix.

LIC delivered a strong Q4FY26 performance, with VNB margin at 25.7 per cent (up 6.9 percentage points year-on-year), beating our estimate of 20.5 per cent. Going forward, we increase our VNB margin estimates by 200–240 basis points, which leads to around 15-16 per cent increase in VNB over FY27-28," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said.

LIC shares rose as much as 4.7 per cent intraday to ₹839 apiece and were trading 2.3 per cent higher at 9:35 AM. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 0.5 per cent.

LIC Q4 results

LIC reported a 23.18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit for Q4FY26 to ₹23,420.43 crore.

Operational metrics also remained strong. Annualised premium equivalent (APE) grew around 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹22,954 crore, while value of new business (VNB) increased 66.7 per cent to ₹5,891 crore.

For FY26, LIC reported a VNB margin of 21.2 per cent, aided by higher-ticket policies and better persistency. This implies a Q4FY26 VNB margin of 24.9 per cent, according to estimates by JM Financial Institutional Securities.

"FY26 VNB margin expanded 360 basis points Y-o-Y, with 300 bps contributed by a favourable product mix, positive 340 bps from economic assumptions, and offset partly by a negative 280 bps impact from changes in operating assumptions," the brokerage said.

JM Financial estimates LIC's participating (Par) business margin at 12 per cent, individual non-participating (Non-Par) business margin at 49 per cent, and group business margin at 11 per cent.

Management said the Non-Par segment remained the most profitable and contributed 53 per cent of total VNB in FY26. The Par segment accounted for 28 per cent, while the Group segment contributed the remaining 19 per cent.

The company added that these metrics are expected to improve gradually going forward after achieving its targets of VNB margin above 20 per cent and a non-par mix exceeding 35 per cent in the individual business segment.

ALSO READ: MTAR soars 24% in 3 days, zooms 144% since April; what's driving stock? "VNB margin of over 26 per cent in individual business places LIC broadly in line with private peers in terms of margin profile. As we expect yields to cool off from current elevated levels, we expect VNB margin to remain range-bound at 21 per cent in FY27 before improving to 22 per cent in FY28," JM Financial said.

Management added that despite reaching healthy margin levels, the focus remains on expanding insurance penetration to drive top-line growth.

"Focus will be on VNB growth, which will be through either improved business growth or VNB margin expansion," management said.

LIC's assets under management (AUM) rose 5.08 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹57.29 trillion at the end of FY26.

The yield on investments on policyholders' funds, excluding unrealised gains, improved to 9.19 per cent in Q4 from 7.72 per cent a year ago.

Persistency ratios on a premium basis stood at 67.77 per cent for the 13th month and 54.13 per cent for the 61st month.

Embedded value remains under pressure

Despite the strong operating performance, embedded value (EV) growth remained subdued due to market-related factors.

LIC's EV declined 6.2 per cent during Q4FY26 amid a roughly 10 per cent correction in equity markets. As a result, analysts noted that EV remains below September 2024 levels despite robust underlying business momentum.

"EV, at ₹7,89,200 crore, grew 1.6 per cent Y-o-Y and was impacted by negative economic variance. Further, EV saw adverse impact from changes in operating assumptions owing to persistency and expenses in certain business lines," Emkay Global said.

JM Financial expects LIC to deliver a steady 11-12 per cent operating return on embedded value (RoEV), with EV compounding at 14 per cent CAGR over FY26-FY28.

Brokerages raise estimates and targets

The stronger margin profile and improving business mix prompted brokerages to revise estimates upward.

JM Financial said LIC's diversification across product categories and improving margins should support more resilient growth.

"As macroeconomic conditions improve, EV growth should strengthen, supported by an unwind of over 9 per cent and VNB contribution equivalent to 2 per cent of opening EV," it said.

The brokerage retained 'Buy' rating but raised its target price to ₹960 from ₹888, valuing the stock at 0.6x March 2028 EVPS.

ALSO READ: ITC Q4 fails to cheer Street; analysts cautious on cigarette volume growth Emkay Global also raised its APE estimates by around 4–5 per cent and increased VNB margin assumptions by 200–240 basis points.

"This leads to roughly 15-16 per cent increase in VNB over FY27-28. Our EV estimates increase by around 1 per cent over FY27-28," the brokerage said, maintaining a 'Buy' rating and raising its March 2027 target price to ₹1,100 from ₹1,000. ============= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.