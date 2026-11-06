LIC shares fall 4% as Q2 VNB misses estimates; APE growth remains weak

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India’s share price fell over 4 per cent on Friday after the company reported its Q2FY27 results post-market hours on Thursday.

LIC's counter at 11:13 AM was trading 3.6 per cent lower at ₹393.4 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was 0.33 per cent up at 24,618.60. In intraday trade, the stock fell 4.1 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹391.6 per share.

LIC Q2FY27 result highlights

LIC reported a 20.12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit at ₹12,076 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), supported by growth in premium income.

The insurer’s net premium income rose 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.47 trillion in the quarter, compared with ₹1.26 trillion a year ago. Net investment income increased nearly 2.5 per cent to ₹1.15 trillion. The annualised premium equivalent (APE) grew 3.8 per cent to ₹17,004 crore from ₹16,382 crore in Q2FY26.

In the first half (H1) of FY27, APE rose 5.72 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹30,696 crore. Individual APE increased 0.31 per cent to ₹17,224 crore. The share of non-participating (non-par) products declined to 34.03 per cent from 36.31 per cent a year ago, while the share of participating (par) products increased to 65.98 per cent.

Brokerage view on LIC

Jefferies

The brokerage noted that September 2026 quarter VNB missed brokerage’s estimates due to lower APE and VNB margin. However, the brokerage maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, noting that the insurer could benefit from distribution reforms, as LIC meets proposed EOM thresholds; it added that the insurer has a

higher sensitivity to equity market moves and has an improving product mix.

The brokerage also added that LIC is the only Government-backed life insurer in India and also the market leader, with 40 per cent market share in retail weighted received premiums. The insurer has built strong brand awareness/trust, and a wide agency network. “While LIC has been synonymous with participating policies, it has been diversifying into non-par policies, the share of which has increased 1.6x in the last 2 years,” Jefferies said.

Jefferies expects LIC’s annualised premium equivalent to grow 11 per cent until FY29, while its profit margins are projected to expand to 23 per cent, narrowing the gap with private-sector peers. The brokerage has a target price of ₹510 for LIC, valuing the insurer at 0.6 times its estimated December 2028 embedded value, in line with mature Asian peers with similar embedded value growth.

Systematix Institutional Equities

The brokerage said that Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) Q2FY27 calculated VNB was up 17.1 per cent y-o-y and 18.3 per cent q-o-q to ₹37.1 billion. The VNB margin expanded by 249 bps y-o-y to 21.8 per cent but was down by 109 bps q-o-q. Sequentially, there was a positive impact from a better product mix, but the change in RFR had a negative impact on margin of around 120 bps.

The brokerage also added that management has consciously shifted its focus towards higher-ticket ULIP policies to improve persistency and profitability, reducing the share of monthly-mode ULIP business from 24 per cent to 14 per cent over the past year.

Systematix noted that on the group business front, APE growth remained healthy, supported by traction in group annuity and other group products, although the segment continues to be susceptible to interest rate movements, competitive intensity and large-ticket international business.

“Going forward, management expects APE growth to improve in H2FY27, supported by a recovery in ULIPs, continued traction in non-par savings and protection, and the recently launched deferred annuity, health and cancer protection products,” the brokerage said.

The brokerage maintains a ‘Buy’ rating for the company with a price target of ₹470