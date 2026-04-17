Liquor stocks: Radico, Globus, ABDL, Tilaknagar, USL, UBL rally up to 7%

Share price movement of liquor companies

Shares of liquor companies Radico Khaitan, Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABDL), Tilaknagar Industries, United Spirits (USL), United Breweries (UBL) and Globus Spirits rallied up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade.

Among individual stocks, Globus Spirits soared 7 per cent to ₹1,024.60 on the BSE. Radico Khaitan (₹3,225.05), Allied Blenders and Distilleries (₹574.85) and Tilaknagar Industries (₹472) surged 6 per cent each, while USL (₹1,303.55) and UBL (₹1,515.15) gained 4 per cent each. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.42 per cent at 78,314 at 01:54 PM.

What’s driving liquor stocks?

Pernod Ricard reported its Q3 earnings. Its India business outperformed all the other regions. India business organic sales growth stood at 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) while its 9M revenue growth reported 6 per cent YoY growth.

India business has reported growth vs decline across key market such as the US and China. The company has guided that underlying demand remains strong in India and expects the second half to be stronger ahead.

ALSO READ: Nestle India Q4 result preview: Revenue may grow 13-18%; margins could fall Pernod Ricard said the India’s spirits market continues to enjoy dynamic consumer fundamentals, Q3 benefit from strong underlying demand and continuing premiumisation, along with the disposal of the Imperial Blue business. The broad-based growth across the portfolio with imported spirits in strong double-digits growth, including Jameson, Absolut and Scotch brands, strong growth from local brands, especially Blenders Pride, and with the launch of the new “Xclamat!on” range of Spirits, the company said.

ICICI Securities view on liquor companies

Pernod Ricard largely caters to the whisky segment and has leading whisky brands such as Blenders Pride, 100 Pipers and Royal Stag. Under premium brands the company has Chivas Regal, Jameson, Absolut in its portfolio. The company also notified that its premium brands such as Jameson, Absolut recorded double-digit growth.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty near 24,300; FMCG, oil & gas stocks rise Pernod’s strong growth in India mainly driven by premiumisation gives a positive outlook for other liquor companies operating in the country. Continued demand for premiumisation in this space is positive for ABDL and Radico Khaitan, who continue to grow their Prestige & Above (P&A) segments. This also provides a positive revenue and earnings outlook for ABDL and Radico Khaitan for the upcoming Q4FY26 and upcoming quarters ahead, ICICI Securities said in a note.

JM Financial Institutional Securities view on Q4 review on Alcoholic Beverages

While demand trends remained resilient in Q4FY26, emerging uncertainty on moderation in discretionary consumption and margin pressures (due to inflation in packaging material such as glass/PET) going into FY27E on account of the ongoing geopolitical crisis have led to a sharp correction across our coverage.

All in all, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said they are cutting FY27E/28E earnings by 1–4 per cent (for ABDL, United Breweries and United Spirits) and lowering the target multiples across coverage, driving down target prices by 6–13 per cent. Accordingly, management commentary on demand trends/pricing actions and margin outlook will be the key variables to monitor to get a handle on future earnings drivers and re-rating potential hereon, the brokerage firm said in the sector update. ======================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.