Liquor stocks: Radico, USL, Tilaknagar, Allied Blenders gain up to 4%

Radico Khaitan, United Spirits shares price movement

Shares of liquor companies were in demand with Radico Khaitan United Spirits (USL), Tilaknagar Industries and Allied Blenders and Distilleries rallying up to 4 per cent in Wednesday's intra-day trade.

Radico Khaitan hit a record high of ₹4,451, surging 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals. The stock quoted higher for the fourth straight trading day, soaring 9 per cent during the period. In the past four months, it zoomed 70 per cent.

Share price of USL hit a 52-week high of ₹1,536, up 2 per cent in intra-day deals. The stock was up for the sixth straight trading day, gaining 10 per cent during the period.

Tilaknagar Industries (up 4 per cent at ₹463.60) and Allied Blenders (up 3.5 per cent at ₹643.20) were up more than 3 per cent each, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving liquor stocks?

Radico Khaitan recorded strong operating performance in Q1FY27 with 50.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth and significant margin expansion. Net revenue grew 11.8 per cent YoY to ₹1,683.7 crore. Prestige & Above (P&A) sustained its strong growth trajectory with 36 per cent YoY revenue growth to ₹970 crore on a high base, while Regular & Other revenues declined 17.3 per cent YoY. A better revenue mix and benign raw material costs aided a 610bps YoY expansion in gross margins to 49.1 per cent and a 531bps YoY expansion in EBITDA margins to a record-high 20.7 per cent, despite a ₹30 crore impact from higher packaging costs, with EBITDA growing 50.3 per cent YoY to ₹348.9 crore.

The Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) industry is benefiting from favourable structural tailwinds. Progressive regulatory reforms in key states, an improving policy environment and the sustained shift towards premium brands are creating significant opportunities for companies that have consistently invested in building strong brands with enduring consumer recall and loyalty, the management of Radico Khaitan said.

“India's favourable demographics, rising disposable incomes, increasing urbanisation and growing preference for premium experiences continue to present a compelling opportunity for the spirits industry. As one of the country's leading homegrown spirits companies, we are well positioned to capitalise on these trends through innovation, execution excellence and an unwavering focus on consumer preferences,” the management said.

Meanwhile, strong operating performance, coupled with 68 per cent YoY higher other income and 27 per cent YoY lower interest costs, drove 67 per cent YoY growth in adjusted profit after tax (PAT) to ₹229.6 crore, beating ICICI Securities' estimate of ₹193 crore.

In light of the improving share of vodka in the Indian IMFL market, consistent growth in whisky, and the company’s strong execution capabilities, the management revised its P&A volume growth guidance to 25 per cent for FY27 from 20 per cent earlier and guided for 20 per cent EBITDA margins for FY27, the brokerage firm said in a note.

Meanwhile, although United Spirits’ supply agility program, India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) implementation and price reduction in Karnataka offer growth levers, analysts at Choice Institutional Equities expect headwinds from increased competition intensity, elevated packaging cost and adverse Maharashtra Made Liquor (MML) policy to subdue growth in the medium-term.

Overall operating environment for the sector (healthy premiumisation, FTA rollout, possible opening of Tamil Nadu market, stable ENA prices) stays favourable, and United Spirits is poised to benefit, said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities.

USL’s management remain optimistic about double-digit P&A sales growth (volume 5–6 per cent/realisation 6–7 per cent). Momentum in rest of India remains strong with P&A sales growing 14.8 per cent led by sustained traction in Royal Challenge and Signature, further acceleration in Smirnoff (10 per cent of P&A sales in Q1 versus 3 per cent in FY26) and benefit of a favourable policy in Karnataka. No QoQ deterioration in Maharashtra; MML sales have stabilized, the brokerage firm said in the Q1 result update. Currently, the USL stock quotes above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹1,515 per share. ================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.