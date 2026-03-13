LNG crisis bigger risk than oil; earnings may fall over 4%: Shriram AMC

Iran war: Impact of LNG shortage on India

Fund managers at Shriram Asset Management Company (Shriram AMC) have warned that the shortage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) could prove more damaging for India than the ongoing spike in crude oil prices, shaving off at least 4 per cent of India Inc earnings.

India, they believe, will still be able to substitute a large part of the oil supply, lost due to the closure of Strait of Hormuz , with Russian oil and some from the Saudi ports on the Red sea.

"However, the scale of the disruption and India's dependence on Qatari gas means that LNG supplies will likely be very hard to procure," they said.

Given the situation, the asset managers have adjusted their investment portfolio to reflect the evolving risks.

What is behind the LNG supply shortage in India?

The LNG supply disruption began after the escalation of the Iran conflict triggered attacks on energy infrastructure in the Gulf region, including the world’s largest LNG export hub at Ras Laffan in Qatar.

The situation worsened after naval mines were reportedly deployed in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor through which a large share of global oil and gas shipments pass.

The escalating tensions have effectively choked the movement of energy cargoes through the strait, tightening global gas supplies and sending LNG prices sharply higher.

Gas shortage could hit India Inc earnings

The LNG crunch is expected to ripple across corporate earnings as several industries, including ceramics, building materials, fertilisers, gas distribution, and consumer durables, rely heavily on natural gas either as fuel or as feedstock.

Conservative estimates by analysts suggest that a sustained rise of $20 per barrel in crude oil prices for a full year could shave about 4 per cent off earnings growth, and the impact could be higher once gas shortages and industrial shutdowns are factored in.

India, Shriram AMC said, is particularly exposed because around 55-65 per cent of its LNG imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, with Qatar alone accounting for roughly 40 per cent of the country's LNG imports.

With tankers unable to move freely through the region, gas availability has tightened across the domestic market.

Even in an optimistic scenario where hostilities were to stop tomorrow, physical reopening of the Strait to commercial tankers could take anywhere between 4 to 8 weeks. In a prolonged scenario, global LNG and crude markets may face a structurally tight supply environment through Q2 of CY 2026," Shriram AMC cautioned.

Vulnerable sectors amid LNG supply crunch

Fertiliser and chemical manufacturers are among the most vulnerable because natural gas is a key feedstock used in ammonia production, Shriram AMC said.

Similarly, city gas distribution companies are seeing supply restrictions, forcing them to cut gas allocation to industrial and commercial customers.

Building materials manufacturers, particularly ceramic tile producers in Gujarat’s Morbi cluster, have also reported supply cuts, raising concerns about potential production shutdowns if the shortage persists.

Beyond these sectors, industries such as automobiles, consumer durables and quick-service restaurants could face operational disruptions as LPG and gas supplies tighten.

On the contrary, higher global prices, while standalone refiners may see margin expansion as fuel supply disruptions widen refining spreads, the AMC noted.

"Metal producers, particularly aluminium companies, could also gain from rising global prices triggered by energy supply disruptions," it added.

Shriam AMC investment strategy

In this backdrop, Shriram AMC said it has been actively churning its portfolio to capture these opportunities while limiting downside risks.

In this backdrop, Shriram AMC said it has been actively churning its portfolio to capture these opportunities while limiting downside risks.

"We are opportunistically capitalising on the dislocations this crisis has created," the firm said, adding that it has increased allocations to upstream energy producers, refiners and select metal companies where earnings could improve amid higher commodity prices.