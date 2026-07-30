Lohia Corp lists at 8% premium, beats GMP expectations; should you buy?

Lohia Corp share price today: Shares of industrial machinery manufacturer Shares of industrial machinery manufacturer Lohia Corp Ltd made a positive stock market debut today, delivering a listing gain of nearly 9 per cent to investors.

The stock made its debut at ₹461, reflecting a jump of ₹36 apiece, or 8.47 per cent on the NSE from the issue price of ₹425.

On the BSE, it opened at ₹460, a premium of ₹35 or 8.24 per cent. The stock later gained over 4 per cent to make a high of ₹480.75.

Lohia Corp commanded a market capitalisation of ₹4,859.90 crore on listing, according to BSE data. The listing of Lohia Corp exceeded grey market expectations. Ahead of its market debut, Lohia Corp shares were commanding a premium of around 5 per cent in the unlisted market. Lohia Corp stock: Should you buy, sell or hold? Mahesh M Ojha, VP – research & business development, Kantilal Chagganlal Securities, said that Lohia Corp appears fairly valued considering the company's global market leadership, strong export franchise, and favourable long-term industry prospects.

The ₹1,102 crore IPO was subscribed 7.25 times . The company received bids for 10,40,88,180 shares against 1,43,52,274 shares on offer, as per details available with the NSE. The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 9.11 times subscription. The category meant for non-institutional investors got subscribed 6.82 times and the portion for retail investors received 2.77 times subscription.

The price band for the IPO was Rs 404-425 per equity share. Ahead of the IPO, Lohia Corp had raised ₹492 crore from anchor investors. Lohia Corp IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.59 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, meaning the company will not receive any proceeds from the public offering.