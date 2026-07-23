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Home / Markets / News / Looking for stock ideas? These 3 picks may deserve a spot in your portfolio

Looking for stock ideas? These 3 picks may deserve a spot in your portfolio

Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended buying shares of Bajaj Auto, Chennai Petroleum, and Sanathan Textiles today

Stocks to buy today

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

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Stock recommendations by Kunal Kamble, Bonanza Portfolio

Chennai Petroleum Corporation 

 
Chennai Petroleum Corporation has confirmed a decisive breakout above the upper boundary of its rising channel, signalling a continuation of the prevailing bullish trend. The breakout is supported by a strong bullish candle and a notable pickup in trading volumes, reflecting sustained buying interest. The stock is trading comfortably above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages, with all key averages maintaining a positive alignment, reinforcing the strength of the ongoing uptrend. Additionally, the RSI has climbed above the 60 mark, indicating improving momentum without entering the overbought zone. Sustaining above the breakout level could attract further buying interest and drive the stock higher in the coming sessions.
 
 

Buy Range: ₹1,308

Stop Loss: ₹1,202

Target: ₹1,518

 

Bajaj Auto 

 
Bajaj Auto has confirmed a decisive breakout above the upper boundary of its long-term rising channel, signalling the continuation of its primary bullish trend. The breakout is supported by a strong bullish candle, healthy trading volumes, and sustained buying interest, reflecting renewed participation. The stock is trading comfortably above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages, indicating strong bullish alignment across multiple timeframes. Additionally, the RSI has climbed above the 70 mark, highlighting robust momentum and strengthening price action. Sustaining above the breakout zone could trigger fresh buying interest and pave the way for further upside, making the stock an attractive buy candidate for positional investors.
 

Buy Range: ₹11,000

Stop Loss: ₹10,360

Target: ₹12,320

 

Sanathan Textiles 

 
Sanathan Textiles has delivered a decisive breakout above a long-term descending trendline, signalling the end of its corrective phase and the beginning of a fresh bullish trend. The breakout is backed by a strong bullish candle and improving trading volumes, indicating renewed buying interest. The stock is trading comfortably above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages, reflecting a strong bullish alignment across multiple timeframes. Additionally, the RSI has surged above the 70 mark, highlighting robust momentum and sustained buying strength. If the stock holds above the breakout zone, it could witness further upside, making it an attractive buy candidate for positional investors.
 

Buy Range: ₹496

Stop Loss: ₹456

Target: ₹577

==================================================== 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.)
 

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Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy today Stocks in focus Bajaj Auto Chennai Petroleum Corporation Markets

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

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