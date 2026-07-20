Looking to buy? These 3 stocks deserve a spot in your portfolio; check why
Aakash Shah of Choice, has recommended buying shares of India Cements, Asian Paints, and CDSL
Aakash Shah Mumbai
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Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Aakash Shah, Choice Equity Broking
Buy INDIACEM in cash at ₹410 | SL ₹395 |TGT ₹430/₹450
India Cements has regained bullish momentum after rebounding from its long-term rising trendline, which is well supported by the 100-week EMA (₹360.48). This strong support zone attracted fresh buying interest, leading to a 7.83% weekly gain and a close at ₹410.30.
The stock has also reclaimed its 50-week EMA (₹387.04), indicating strengthening medium-term momentum. Meanwhile, the 14-week RSI has moved higher to 55.05, reflecting improving buying strength after a period of consolidation.
A breakout above the recent consolidation range, supported by healthy volumes, reinforces the positive technical outlook. As long as the stock holds above its key trendline support, it has the potential to advance towards the ₹430–₹450 zone in the coming weeks.
Buy ASIANPAINT in cast at ₹2,689 |SL ₹2,600 |TGT ₹2,900
Asian Paints continues to display a positive technical setup following a sharp rally from the ₹2,150 zone, accompanied by a healthy consolidation within a flag pattern. The recent pullback has found strong support near ₹2,600, with the stock holding above its 50-day DEMA (₹2,642.15) and further supported by a bullish Golden Crossover.
The 14-day RSI is gradually trending higher from 52.10, indicating improving momentum without entering the overbought zone. A sustained move above the flag pattern could attract fresh buying interest and pave the way for an upward move toward the ₹2,900 resistance zone.
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Buy CDSL in cash at ₹1,420 |SL ₹1,360 |TGT ₹1,500/1,550
CDSL has confirmed a strong bullish breakout on the daily chart after spending several months in a consolidation phase. The stock has moved decisively above its long-term falling trendline as well as a key horizontal resistance zone, indicating a positive shift in the overall price structure.
Currently trading at ₹1,418.20, the stock is holding comfortably above the breakout level, reflecting sustained buying interest. Momentum remains supportive, with the 14-day RSI at 62.46, suggesting further upside potential while still staying below overbought levels.
As long as CDSL sustains above the breakout zone on a closing basis, the technical setup remains constructive. The previous resistance (₹1390) is now expected to act as a strong support area, with the stock having the potential to move towards the ₹1500/1550 zone in the coming weeks. ==============================
(Disclaimer: This article is by Aakash Shah, technical analyst, Choice Broking. Views expressed are his own.)
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 8:02 AM IST