Looking to buy? These 3 stocks deserve a spot in your portfolio; here's why
Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended buying shares of Adani Energy Solutions, Titan Company, and APL Apollo Tubes today
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
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Stock recommendations by Kunal Kamble, Bonanza Portfolio
Adani Energy Solutions
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is showing a strong bullish setup as price has recently broken above the descending trendline, signaling a potential trend reversal. The stock is forming higher lows within an ascending channel, indicating steady accumulation. It is trading above key moving averages (shortterm EMAs and 200 EMA), reflecting improving momentum and trend strength. The recent breakout is supported by strong volume expansion, confirming buying interest.
Buy Range: ₹1,077
Stop Loss: ₹1,013
Target: ₹1,187
Titan Company
Titan Company Limited is exhibiting a strong bullish trend, trading within a well-defined ascending channel supported by consistent higher highs and higher lows. The stock has recently taken support near the lower trendline and bounced sharply with strong bullish candles, indicating renewed buying interest. Prices are sustaining above key moving averages, including the 200 EMA, reflecting longterm strength. Volume participation on the upside adds conviction to the move.
Buy Range: ₹4,493
Stop Loss: ₹4,260
Target: ₹4,940
APL Apollo Tubes
APL Apollo Tubes Limited is showing signs of base formation after a sharp correction, with price consolidating in a defined range near key support levels. The stock has held above the 200 EMA, indicating long-term strength remains intact. A recent bullish candle with improving RSI (moving above 50) suggests momentum is turning positive. The consolidation zone between 1,860–2,050 indicates accumulation, and a breakout above 2,050 can trigger fresh upside.
Buy Range: ₹2,051
Stop Loss: ₹1,947
Target: ₹2,256
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(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.)
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Topics : technical calls Stock calls share market stock market trading Titan Company APL Apollo Tubes Markets Market technicals
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 6:46 AM IST