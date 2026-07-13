Looking to buy? These 3 stocks deserve a spot in your portfolio; here's why

Buy Range: ₹325

Stop Loss: ₹309

Target: ₹358

Buy Range: ₹1,432

Stop Loss: ₹1,354

Target: ₹1,602

Buy Range: ₹2,413

Stop Loss: ₹2,272

(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.)

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