Looking to buy? These 3 stocks deserve a spot in your portfolio; here's why
Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended buying shares of Northern Arc Capital, CDSL, Knowledge Marine
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
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Stock recommendations by Kunal Kamble, Bonanza Portfolio
Northern Arc Capital
Northern Arc Capital has confirmed a decisive breakout above its key horizontal resistance zone, supported by a strong bullish candle and increased trading volumes, indicating fresh buying interest and sustained accumulation. The stock continues to trade comfortably above its 20, 50, 100 and 200day moving averages, highlighting a strong bullish trend across multiple timeframes. The RSI has moved above the 60 mark with a positive crossover, reflecting strengthening momentum while still supporting further upside potential. The breakout from the recent consolidation phase signals continuation of the prevailing uptrend, making the stock technically attractive for fresh buying with expectations of sustained gains in the coming sessions.
Buy Range: ₹325
Stop Loss: ₹309
Target: ₹358
Central Depository Services (India)
Central Depository Services (India) has delivered a decisive breakout above a key horizontal resistance level, supported by a strong bullish candle and a notable surge in trading volumes, indicating fresh buying interest. The stock has also reclaimed its 20, 50, and 100-day moving averages and is approaching the 200-day EMA, reflecting a significant improvement in its technical structure. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with the RSI rising above 60 and maintaining a positive crossover, signalling strengthening bullish momentum. The breakout from the prolonged consolidation phase suggests the potential for trend continuation, making the stock an attractive buy candidate with expectations of further upside in the near term.
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Buy Range: ₹1,432
Stop Loss: ₹1,354
Target: ₹1,602
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has delivered a decisive breakout above the recent consolidation range and descending trendline, supported by a strong bullish candle and healthy trading volumes, indicating renewed buying interest. The stock continues to trade comfortably above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages, reinforcing a well-established uptrend across multiple timeframes. Momentum indicators also remain constructive, with the RSI holding above 60, reflecting sustained bullish strength without entering an extreme overbought zone. The breakout suggests fresh accumulation by market participants, increasing the probability of further upside as long as the stock sustains above the breakout zone and maintains positive price momentum.
Buy Range: ₹2,413
Stop Loss: ₹2,272
Target: ₹2,700 =========================================================================
(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio. Views expressed are his own.)
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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 7:31 AM IST