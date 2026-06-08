Looking to buy? These 3 stocks deserve a spot in your portfolio; know why

FINCABLES

Buy FINCABLES in Cash ₹1,057, Stop loss ₹1,010, Target ₹1,150

FINCABLES is showing strong bullish undertones after witnessing a healthy pullback from its recent 52-week high zone near ₹1,185. Following the sharp rally, the stock underwent a phase of profit booking, but importantly, the decline was well supported around the 50-day EMA, indicating that buyers continued to defend lower levels aggressively. The latest trading session saw a strong rebound of nearly 3.9 per cent, highlighting renewed buying interest and confirming the strength of the prevailing uptrend.

Technically, the stock is trading above all its key moving averages which reflects a firmly established bullish structure. The price action continues to maintain a higher-high, higher-low formation, signalling continuation of the primary uptrend. As long as the stock holds above ₹1,010, the bullish outlook remains intact. Sustaining above current levels could lead to a move towards ₹1,150 in the near term, making it an attractive buy-on-dips opportunity.

SILVERTUC

Buy SILVERTUC in Cash ₹178.8, Stop loss ₹169, Target ₹195

SILVERTUC has delivered a decisive breakout above the crucial 169 resistance zone, which previously acted as a major swing-high area and capped the stock's upward movement for several months. After spending considerable time in a consolidation phase and witnessing a healthy pullback, the stock has resumed its primary uptrend with strong momentum. The breakout has been accompanied by sustained price strength, leading to the formation of a fresh all-time high near 184, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

From a technical perspective, the stock is trading comfortably above all key moving averages, with the 20-day EMA providing immediate support and the broader trend remaining firmly positive. The breakout from the consolidation range suggests the possibility of a fresh expansion phase in the coming sessions. The ₹169 level now becomes a crucial support and strict stop-loss zone. As long as the stock remains above this breakout level, the bullish setup remains valid, with upside potential towards ₹195. Any short-term dip towards support levels can be considered a buying opportunity within the ongoing uptrend

GRINDWELL

Buy GRINDWELL in Cash ₹1,958, Stop loss ₹1,846, Target ₹2,150

Grindwell Norton has delivered an impressive structural breakout after spending several months in a broad consolidation range. Since the beginning of the April series, when the stock was trading near the ₹1,350 zone, it has witnessed a remarkable rally of nearly 50 per cent, reflecting strong institutional participation and sustained buying momentum. The stock recently registered a fresh 52-week high at ₹2,002.70, confirming the strength of the ongoing uptrend.

Technically, the chart displays a clear higher-high and higher-low formation, highlighting a healthy bullish trend. The 20-day EMA is acting as a strong short-term support zone and currently aligns near ₹1,846, making it an ideal stop-loss level for positional traders. Interestingly, the ₹1,846 zone had acted as a major supply and resistance area for almost a year, repeatedly rejecting price advances. Following a decisive breakout above this level, the same zone has now transformed into a strong demand area, reinforcing the bullish outlook.

As long as the stock sustains above ₹1,846, a buy-on-dips strategy remains favourable. Continued strength above current levels could drive the next leg of the rally towards the ₹2,150 target, supported by improving trend structure, rising volumes, and strong price action.

(Disclaimer: This article is by Aakash Shah, technical research analyst, Choice Equity Broking. Views expressed are his own.)