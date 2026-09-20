Losses mount at Tata Sons' unlisted firms, led by Air India in FY26

Tata Sons, the holding company of India’s largest conglomerate, reported 16 major operating unlisted subsidiaries in its FY26 annual report. Seven of them posted losses, led by Air India, with their combined net loss widening to ₹31,823 crore in FY26 from ₹17,553 crore a year earlier and ₹1,555 crore in FY20.

The losses grew even as revenues at these seven companies rose 30 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.61 trillion, from ₹2 trillion in FY25 and ₹18,270 crore in FY20. The comparison with FY20, however, is distorted by the subsequent addition of Air India, Tata Electronics and Agratas to the Tata group. Tata Digital, meanwhile, was only established that year and had revenue of ₹7 crore.

With losses at the unlisted subsidiaries exceeding the profits generated by their peers, Tata Sons’ 16 major unlisted subsidiaries recorded a combined net loss of ₹27,854 crore in FY26, compared with ₹15,311 crore in FY25 and ₹1,713 crore in FY20.

Air India accounted for the bulk of the losses. The aviation company’s net loss more than doubled to ₹22,238 crore in FY26 from ₹10,859 crore a year earlier, while revenue fell 9 per cent to ₹71,870 crore from ₹78,636 crore.

Tata Digital, the group’s e-commerce business, reported a wider net loss of ₹4,974 crore, compared with ₹4,610 crore in FY25, despite revenue rising to ₹35,990 crore from ₹32,188 crore.

Tata Electronics, Apple Inc’s contract manufacturing partner, reported a net loss of ₹1,611 crore, compared with ₹70 crore a year earlier. Revenue almost doubled, rising 97 per cent to ₹1.31 trillion.

The other loss-making subsidiaries were Tata Sons’ battery business Agratas, which reported a loss of ₹1,101 crore; engineering, procurement and construction company Tata Projects, ₹891 crore; satellite television services provider Tata Play, ₹552 crore; and real estate arm Tata Realty and Infrastructure, ₹456 crore.

There were also improvements among some of the group’s unlisted businesses. Tata International, trading and distribution company, reported a net profit of ₹73 crore in FY26, compared with a loss of ₹477 crore a year earlier. Tata Teleservices (Enterprise Business) remained profitable for a second consecutive year.

At the other end of the spectrum, Tata AutoComp Systems, auto-component manufacturer, and Tata AIG General Insurance were among the most profitable unlisted subsidiaries. They reported net earnings of ₹1,091 crore and ₹1,008 crore respectively, on revenue of ₹22,266 crore and ₹15,014 crore.

Overall revenue from Tata Sons’ unlisted subsidiaries rose 29.1 per cent to about ₹3.56 trillion in FY26 from ₹2.76 trillion in FY25. Tata Electronics, Tata AutoComp Systems and Tata AIG General Insurance were among the main contributors to growth, while Air India, Tata Play, Tata Realty and Infrastructure and Tata Projects recorded revenue declines.

Including listed subsidiaries such as Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Capital, the combined revenue of Tata Sons’ subsidiaries rose about 15 per cent to ₹6.89 trillion in FY26 from ₹5.99 trillion a year earlier.

Tata Sons itself remained profitable at the consolidated level because earnings from listed subsidiaries, along with dividend and brand-fee income from associates including Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Titan, more than offset losses from its unlisted businesses.

Its five listed subsidiaries generated a combined net profit of ₹55,061 crore in FY26, little changed from ₹55,521 crore in FY25, while their combined revenue rose 2.9 per cent to ₹3.33 trillion. Tata Sons also reported ₹4,627 crore in profit before interest and tax from investments in associates, including dividend income and fees for use of the Tata brand name.

But the rising losses at unlisted businesses weighed on Tata Sons’ consolidated earnings. Consolidated net profit fell 38 per cent to a three-year low of ₹17,923.4 crore in FY26, from ₹28,898.5 crore in FY25.

On a standalone basis, however, Tata Sons’ net profit rose 21.8 per cent to ₹31,961 crore, helped by gains from the sale of its stake in Tata Capital during the latter’s initial public offering and higher brand-fee income from group companies.