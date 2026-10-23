Friday, October 23, 2026 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Lost mettle! VAML, Vedanta, Nalco sink up to 6% as metal index drops 3%

Lost mettle! VAML, Vedanta, Nalco sink up to 6% as metal index drops 3%

The latest decline has dragged the Nifty Metal index down around 6.3 per cent over the past four trading sessions, compared with a 3 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 index in the same period.

Metal stocks today

Lost mettle! VAML, Vedanta, Nalco sink up to 6% as metal index drops 3%

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Metal stocks remained under pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Friday amid broad-based selling in the markets. As of 11:55 AM, the Nifty Metal index was down 3.5 per cent, making it the worst-performing sectoral index.
 
All 15 constituents of the index were trading in the red. Vedanta Aluminium Metal led the losses, falling 6 per cent to ₹338, followed by National Aluminium Company (Nalco), which declined 4.6 per cent to ₹296.70.
 
Vedanta Ltd, Hindustan Copper and Hindustan Zinc slipped 4-4.5 per cent to trade at ₹224.90, ₹395.10 and ₹496.45, respectively. Other stocks, including Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), NMDC, Jindal Stainless, Jindal Steel, APL Apollo Tubes and Lloyds Metals and Energy, also traded lower, falling by up to 4 per cent.
 
 
The latest decline has dragged the Nifty Metal index down around 6.3 per cent over the past four trading sessions, compared with a 3 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 index in the same period.
 
At current levels, the Nifty Metal index is down around 18 per cent from its record high of 13,931.35, touched on June 15, 2026. 

Also Read

MSCI India Rejig

MSCI India rejig: JM Financial sees 3 inclusions, 2 exits & $1.4 bn inflows

Stock market crash on Friday: Sensex tumbles 1,279 points in intra-day trade; Nifty tests 22,400.

Market crash: Sensex sinks 1,314 pts from day's high; Nifty tests 22,400

TCS

TCS share price surges 28% in October, hits over 7-month high; here's why

BSE Capital Goods index slipped 4% in Friday's trade, dragged by ABB India, Hitachi Energy.

BSE Capital Goods index tanks nearly 4%; Hitachi Energy, ABB India slip 6%

Mayur Patel, president and fund manager, Listed Equity, 360 ONE Asset

Small-caps likely to do well over the next year: 360 ONE's Mayur Patel

Why are metal stocks falling? 
Analysts said that metal stocks are under pressure amid global economic uncertainty, rising energy prices, and declining investor sentiment toward cyclical stocks. Brent crude prices spiking to $114 is a major negative for the economy and markets, raising inflation and freight-cost concerns. 
 
Piyush Jhunjhunwala, founder and CEO, Stockify, said that any rise in energy costs typically puts pressure on profit margins of the companies, especially for those that lack captive energy supply or pricing power.
 
Steel, aluminium and copper prices are determined to a great extent by industrial production, infrastructure investment and demand for manufacturing, particularly in China, which is one of the biggest consumers of metals.
 
"A slowdown in China or weakening of global manufacturing will impact commodity prices and earnings forecasts of Indian metal companies. The strong US dollar and high bond yields will put downward pressure on commodity prices and demand for cyclical stocks," he said, adding that companies that enjoy lower cost of production, with a manageable debt, may be in a better position to withstand the volatility. 
 
"Fairly-valued large-caps, particularly those which are growing well, present value buying opportunities for patient investors," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said.  
Aditya Birla Money favours JSW Steel, SAIL 
Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Money in a report said that it maintains a favourable stance on the steel sector and initiate coverage with a 'Buy' ratings on JSW Steel and SAIL; 'Add' ratings on Tata Steel and Jindal Steel.
 
JSW Steel, it said, provides a compounder with consistent capacity additions, while SAIL provides a margins recovery play. From an international investing standpoint, the brokerage has initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal (MT), listed on Euronext Amsterdam. 
Metal stocks target price & valuation
  
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

More From This Section

Stock markets

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex down 600 pts, Nifty tests 22,400; Nifty Metal falls over 3%

Silver prices

Silver selloff seems overdone, says Mirae Asset Sharekhan; here's why

Gold

Gold outlook bleak; avoid aggressive selling without stop loss: Analyst

Crude oil prices have surged by 85% thus far in 2026.

Crude oil up 85% in 2026 poses threat to global economy; Brent may hit $120

Cyient share price, dividend

Cyient shares snap 3-day losing streak, jump 10% post Q2, ₹12 dividend

Topics : The Smart Investor Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets Nifty Metal index Nifty Metal

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Gold Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayBonfiglioli Transmissions sharesSahajanand Medical sharesStock Market CrashSwiggy Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 12:45 PM IST