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Home / Markets / News / LPG shortage: India pivoting towards US for supply, says S&P Global Energy

LPG shortage: India pivoting towards US for supply, says S&P Global Energy

India's domestic production supplies about 41 per cent of the country's LPG demand, while the remaining volumes are imported

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

Mumbai: A woman carries a domestic LPG cylinder on her head amid shortage of LPG supply, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Photo:PTI)

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 11:54 AM IST

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India is pivoting towards the United States (US) as an alternative for liquified petroleum gas (LPG), according to note by S&P Global Energy amid the West Asia conflict that has choked crude and gas supplies via the Strait of Hormuz. 
 
Global LPG market is facing cargo scarcity, S&P Global Energy analysts said, as disruptions in West Asia have temporarily sidelined a region that represents nearly 30 per cent of worldwide LPG availability - squeezing the spot cargo pool and tightening overall supplies. 
 
"India is increasingly turning to the US for LPG as geopolitical tensions reshape global trade flows. If the West Asia conflict continues for long, there is a chance for North American LPG to gain a stronger foothold in the Indian import mix. Recent trade patterns show rising US volumes moving into India," Anmol Bhushan, associate director for LPG at S&P Global Energy CERA. 
 

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India's domestic production supplies about 41 per cent of the country's LPG demand, while the remaining volumes are imported. The Gulf region, according to the S&P Global Energy note, accounts for 60 per cent of India's LPG consumption. Given the disruption, US LPG loadings destined for India are increasing, with volumes now surpassing those from traditional Gulf suppliers. (See graphic)
 
 
  Meanwhile, India's 1.67 million tonnes of crude oil, 3.2 lakh tonnes of LPG and about 2 lakh tonnes of LNG are stuck on the 22 Indian-flagged ships stranded in the Persian Gulf, waiting to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, Indian government officials said Wednesday. READ ABOUT IT HERE
 
However, two state-owned LPG carriers -- VLGCs Shivalik and Nanda Devi -- managed to cross the Strait of Hormuz and reach Indian shores earlier this week. Each carrier transported about 46,000 mt of LPG, totaling over 92,000 mt of cooking gas supplies for the domestic market, reports suggest.
 
LPG imports
 
India's weekly LPG imports fell to 265,000 mt in the week to March 19, from 322,000 mt on March 5. West Asia inflows to India declined to just 89,000 mt in the week to March 19, the S&P Global Energy note said, representing only 34 per cent of total imports, the lowest share since January. Alternative regional supplies increased to 176,000 mt in the week to March 19, up from zero the previous week when West Asia accounted for 100 per cent of imports. 
 
Indian oil marketing companies secured a term tender for 2.2 million mt of US-origin LPG for 2026, equivalent to about four VLGCs per month. India imported nearly 480,000 mt of US-origin LPG in the first two months of 2026, corresponding to around 11 VLGCs.
 

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Topics : LPG imports lpg crisis lpg cylinder LPG cylinder price Israel Iran Conflict Petroleum sector Gas prices

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 11:54 AM IST

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