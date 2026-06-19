Lubricant stocks: Panama Petrochem, Gandhar Oil soar 18% on huge volumes

Share prices of lubricant companies

Share prices of lubricant companies Panama Petrochem, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) and Savita Oil Technologies rallied up to 18 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent at 11:53 AM.

Among individual stocks, Panama Petrochem zoomed 18 per cent to ₹484.40 on the back of two-fold jump in trading volume. The stock now trades at record high levels, and has surged 30 per cent in the past two trading days. In the past one month, it skyrocketed 59 per cent. A combined 8.04 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Share price of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) hit a 52-week high of ₹184.55 on the back of three-fold jump in the average trading volume. In the past two trading days, the stock soared 18 per cent. A combined 2.83 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Meanwhile, Savita Oil Technologies was up 3 per cent at ₹605.65 on the BSE in intra-day trade. In the past one month, the stock surged 45 per cent, and hit a 52-week high of ₹623.10 on June 16, 2026.

What’s driving Panama Petrochem stock price?

Panama Petrochem is a manufacturer and exporter of over 80 variants of speciality petrochemicals. The company’s key products include liquid paraffin oils (white oils), petroleum jelly, and transformer oil.

The company benefited from a well-diversified product portfolio, catering to cosmetics, inks, rubber, textiles, transformers and industrial lubricants, which mitigated the risk of a demand slowdown in any single segment and supported healthy, volume-led growth during FY25 and FY26.

Panama Petrochem has a manufacturing unit at Ras AI Khaimah, the UAE, under its wholly-owned subsidiary, Panol Industries RMC, FZE (Panol), which enjoys proximity to the base oil suppliers in West Asia and caters to the demand for its products in the region. Exports continue to contribute a sizeable share of consolidated revenue in FY25 and FY26, underpinning scale and diversification.

Panama Petrochem’s revenue also remain geographically diversified—with exports accounting for around 30-35 per cent of its standalone sales - across Africa, East Asia, South America and Europe, while it maintains a presence in West Asia through its UAE subsidiary, Panol. In addition, Panama Peterochem has a pan-India manufacturing and distribution footprint, with increasing focus on expanding its reach in eastern and southern India. The diversified customer base and geographic spread continues to provide resilience to the business model by reducing dependence on any single market or customer segment, despite near-term volatility from geopolitical developments, ICRA said in its rating rationale.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) clarifies on increase in volume

“There is no information/announcement (including impending announcement) to be made by the company which, in our opinion, may have a bearing on the price/volume behaviour in the company’s scrip,” Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) said on clarification on increase in volume of security across exchanges sought by NSE.

“The company has made all necessary disclosures, and there is no material information or event that, is undisclosed and which if disclosed, in our opinion, would have a bearing on the price/volume behavior in the equity scrip of the company,” it added.

READ | Redington share price gain 6%; up 25% in 7 days on Apple price hike buzz Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) said the company believes that the increase in the trading volume of the company’s shares is purely market driven and attributable to prevailing market conditions. “Hence, we are unable to comment on the significant increase in the volume of the company’s securities across Exchanges in the recent past,” it added.

ICICI Securities view on Savita Oil Technologies

Savita Oil Technologies is a leading manufacturer of specialty petroleum products. The company has two major segments - Petroleum Specialty Oils and Lubricating Oils, contributing 73 per cent and 26 per cent to the total sales respectively.

With the total capacity of 5.5 lakh tonnes across 4 units (one each at Mahad and Navi Mumbai and two at Silvassa), company caters to diversified end-user segments like power & distribution transformer, cosmetics and healthcare, and automotive & industrial lubricants. The company’s total sales volume grew significantly by 17 per cent YoY in FY26, led by double-digit-growth across all the segments.

Analysts at ICICI Securities believe that company’s double-digit growth to continue in the coming period, driven by healthy demand for its products (transformer oils, specialty products and lubricants). The brokerage firm expects revenue to grow 34 per cent at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-28E while EBITDA & PAT are expected to grow at 36 per cent & 37 per cent CAGR respectively. Analysts recommended a 'Buy' rating on Savita Oil Technologies with a target price of ₹690 (based on 14x P/E on FY28E). ============================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.