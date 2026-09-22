Lupin, Akums, Heritage Foods look relatively strong on charts: Anand James
Anand James of Geojit Investments identified three stocks Lupin, Akums Drugs and Heritage Foods with a favourable technical set-up on charts at current levels.
Anand James Mumbai
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Disclaimer: This article is written by Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised. LUPIN (LTP: ₹2,125) View: Buy on dips Target: ₹2,440 SL: ₹1,940 Lupin has remained under pressure since the beginning of July, witnessing a sustained corrective phase that dragged the stock to its lowest level of the year. However, price action has started to stabilize over the past few weeks, resulting in a consolidation base near key support levels. Notably, a weekly Morning Star candlestick pattern is nearing completion, indicating the possibility of a trend reversal after an extended decline. The improving technical setup is further supported by momentum indicators. On the daily chart, RSI has rebounded from oversold territory, while the MACD histogram has turned positive, suggesting strengthening bullish momentum. Weekly oscillators are also approaching bullish confirmation, reinforcing the likelihood of a medium-term recovery. In addition, ATR has begun recovering from recent lows and the stock is rebounding from the lower Bollinger Band, indicating easing volatility compression and the potential for a directional up move. A sustained move above the ₹2200-2250 zone could accelerate buying interest and pave the way for an advance towards ₹2,440. The bullish view remains valid as long as the stock holds above the stop-loss level of ₹1,940. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates AKUMS (LTP: ₹821) View: Buy Target: ₹860 SL: ₹803 Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has recently broken out of a well-defined parallel consolidation range, signalling a continuation of its broader uptrend. The breakout is supported by a sharp expansion in volumes, with the stock witnessing a multi-week volume breakout, highlighting strong participation and renewed buying interest. Price action remains constructive with the stock forming a series of higher highs and higher lows following the breakout. Point & Figure chart remains in a bullish column of Xs, indicating demand dominance and reinforcing the on-going breakout strength. Momentum indicators continue to support the bullish bias. The MACD has delivered a positive signal-line crossover, indicating strengthening upward momentum, while the RSI is hovering around 65, reflecting healthy momentum without entering overbought territory. The combination of a price breakout, rising momentum, and strong volume confirmation suggests the potential for further gains. A sustained move above the recent breakout zone could drive the stock towards the target of 860 in the near term, while 803 remains a crucial support and stop-loss level for the bullish setup. HERITGFOOD (LTP: ₹421) View: Buy Target: ₹450 SL: ₹412 Heritage Foods has been exhibiting improving price strength over the past few months and recently delivered a breakout above a long-term declining trend line on the monthly chart, signalling the potential emergence of a fresh bullish phase. The stock is trading above its 20, 50, and 100-week moving averages, with the recent move above the 100-WMA further reinforcing the positive trend structure. Point & Figure chart indicates a bullish breakout with rising X-columns, suggesting strengthening demand and continuation of the upward trend. Momentum indicators remain supportive of the bullish outlook. RSI is hovering around 65, reflecting strong buying momentum while still leaving room for further upside. MACD is also on the verge of a bullish signal-line crossover, suggesting strengthening momentum and increasing probability of trend continuation. The alignment of key moving averages, improving momentum readings, and the long-term trend line breakout collectively point towards sustained buying interest. A decisive move above the recent swing highs could pave the way for a move towards the ₹450 target, while ₹412 remains a crucial support level and stop-loss for the trade. Click here for analyst disclaimer.
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 7:46 AM IST