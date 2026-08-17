Lupin, PFC, Godrej Consumer: Oversold stocks on charts; analyst take here
Sudeep Shah, Technical Research Analyst at SBI Securities, expects the bearish trend to continue in technically oversold stocks - Lupin, Godrej Consumer and PFC-and flags key hurdles to watch out for.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Equity markets have witnessed a sluggish trend in August thus far amid elevated crude oil prices. The Nifty 50 index has declined over 2 per cent from its high of 24,774 touched in the first trading session of the month. In the broader market 52 stocks from the Nifty 500 index have dropped over 5 per cent each so far in August, shows ACE Equity data. Amid this, eight stocks—namely KEC International, Lupin, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Godrej Consumer Products, NBCC (India), Jubilant Pharmova, Torrent Power and NLC India—were trading in oversold territory on the technical charts. Technically, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum oscillator helps determine overbought and oversold stocks. The RSI indicator helps measure the magnitude of recent price changes in a particular stock or index over a defined period of time. The RSI indicator is plotted on a scale of 0-100; a reading below 30 is considered as oversold, conversely a reading above 70 is said to be overbought. Given this background, here's a technical analysis on three oversold stocks - Lupin, PFC, Godrej Consumer Products - by Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. Lupin Current Market Price: ₹2,224
Lupin faced strong resistance in the ₹2,490–2,530 zone around mid-July and has drifted lower since then, notes Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities. The analyst highlights that the stock has now slipped below key moving averages on the daily timeframe, while the RSI continues to decline, indicating weakening momentum. The stock has also broken below an upward-sloping trendline. "The rising Average Directional Index (ADX) points to an increasing bearish trend strength," Shah adds. Going ahead, Shah expects the stock to remain under pressure as long as it trades below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) zone of ₹2,330–2,340. Godrej Consumer Products Current Market Price: ₹926
Godrej Consumer has broken down from the major ₹970–980 support zone on the weekly timeframe, signalling further weakness, says Shah. "The RSI is below the 40-mark on both the daily and weekly timeframes, indicating a bearish bias. The DI- (Directional Index) is placed above DI+ on the ADX indicator, highlighting strong control by sellers," explains the analyst from SBI Securities. Further, Shah points out that the stock has also slipped below the lower Bollinger Band on the weekly timeframe, a phenomenon often seen during the early stages of strong trends. Going ahead, as long as the stock trades below ₹970–980, the bearish bias is likely to persist, says Shah. Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Current Market Price: ₹374
PFC has been forming a lower-low, lower-high structure on the daily timeframe. Further, it witnessed a breakdown from a rising parallel channel on the weekly timeframe last week, signalling further weakness, says Shah. Among the key momentum oscillators, the analyst notes that the RSI slipped below the 35-mark, a zone that had held on the previous two occasions, indicating a build-up of strong bearish momentum. Further, rising red histogram bars, along with the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) line trading below the signal line, further reinforce the bearish bias, the analyst adds. For PFC, the 20-day EMA zone of ₹395–400 is likely to act as resistance, with the bearish bias expected to persist as long as the stock trades below this zone, reckons Shah. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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Topics : Market technicals Market trends stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies Lupin stock market bets Godrej Consumer Products Power Finance Corporation (PFC)
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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 11:59 AM IST