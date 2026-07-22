M&M Financial shares jump 8% on Q1 beat; brokerages see up to 17% upside

M&M Financial Services share price today: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares bucked the market weakness and surged 8 per cent on Wednesday after the company delivered a stellar performance in the June quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27). Extending the previous session's gains, the stock opened 3.5 per cent higher at ₹362.25 and rallied to a high of ₹378 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 10:30 AM, the counter traded firmly in the green, up 6.5 per cent at ₹372.75. As per NSE data, nearly 19 million shares of the NBFC changed hands by that time.

In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was trading 184 points or 0,75 per cent lower at 24,007.

M&M Financial Services Q1 result Today's buying activity was buoyed by the company's strong numbers in Q1FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 75 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹927 crore, aided by higher net interest margins (NIMs) and lower provisions. On a standalone basis, the Mahindra group's firm reported a net profit of ₹899 crore, up 70 per cent Y-o-Y.

Its total income increased 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,725 crore in the June quarter.

The NIM, the company said, expanded to 7.3 per cent in the reporting quarter from 6.7 per cent in the April-June period last fiscal year on the back of better cost of funding. The credit cost improved to 1.5 per cent.

Its assets under management (AUM) grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,37,449 crore, supported by record first quarter disbursements of ₹15,564 crore, up 22 per cent Y-o-Y.

Post quarterly earnings, analysts said that Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services delivered a broad-based beat, underscoring solid execution.

M&M Financial Services: MOFSL | ₹405

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services with a target price of ₹405. The target implies an upside of nearly 15 per cent from the previous close of ₹349.85.

Analysts said that Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' quarterly performance was driven by lower credit costs and strong control of operating expenses. The improving business mix, coupled with ongoing investments in newer growth engines, provides a sustainable platform for medium-term expansion.

The brokerage noted that gradual normalisation of excess liquidity will ease some pressure on NIM. Asset quality remains a key strength, at a multi-year low, and the management overlay provides comfort against any potential macro or monsoon-related headwinds.

MOFSL has projected AUM/PAT CAGR of ~14 per cent/ ~23 per cent over FY26-FY28 and an RoA/ RoE of 2.4 per cent/15 per cent in FY28.

M&M Financial Services: JM Financial | Target ₹410

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said that the NBFC delivered a strong operating performance, with PAT driven by higher NII, lower-than-expected opex, and sharply lower provisions. AUM growth remained modest at 13 per cent Y-o-Y while disbursement growth accelerated to 22 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by healthy momentum across the tractor, PV, and SME segments.

"The sharp acceleration in disbursement growth also reinforces confidence in a pickup in AUM growth ahead, with stable-to-improving asset quality providing an additional positive," the brokerage said.

JM Financial said that Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services remains its top pick and assigned a target price of ₹410, supported by its lower exposure to high-risk segments and a more attractive risk-reward profile relative to peers. The target implies an upside of around 17 per cent from the previous close.

The brokerage has raised FY27–28 EPS estimates by 7–9 per cent and forecast an AUM CAGR of ~14 per cent for FY27–28 with average RoA/RoE of ~2.4 per cent/ 14.5 per cent in FY27E/28E.

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