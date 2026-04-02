M&M, TVS Motor: BSE Auto slips 3% as brokerages flag demand, margin risks

Automotive stocks came under pressure on Thursday, with the BSE Auto index falling as much as 2.7 per cent to an intraday low of 52,099.69. The index later pared losses to end 0.65 per cent lower at 53,233.86, even as the Sensex rose 0.25 per cent to 73,319.55.

Of the 20 constituents of the BSE Auto index, 15 declined, led by Balkrishna Industries, Eicher Motors, and MRF, which fell over 2 per cent each. Other laggards included Bharat Forge, Uno Minda, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Apollo Tyres, and TVS Motor Company, down over 1 per cent.

The weakness in automotive stocks followed the release of March sales data, which brokerages said showed strong performance across segments. However, analysts cautioned that demand risks are building, with potential price hikes, rising fuel costs, and inflation likely to weigh on consumption if the West Asia conflict persists.

Nomura Research said passenger vehicle (PV) and tractor demand exceeded estimates, driven by the early festival season (Navratri) and sustained momentum. However, commercial vehicle (CV) growth remained subdued year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with Tata Motors flagging some impact from the West Asia conflict on select sectors.

Electric vehicle (EV) adoption also picked up. EV penetration in PVs rose to 5 per cent from 3.5 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M), while electric 2Ws reached 10 per cent versus 6.6 per cent M-o-M, aided by discounts and pre-buying ahead of expected price hikes.

Looking ahead, brokerages expect potential fuel price hikes after elections and continued policy support — such as the extension of electric 2W subsidies and incentives for electric four-wheelers — to sustain EV momentum. That said, cost pressures are building, with commodity inflation expected to impact margins (200 basis points/bps for PVs and 300 bps for 2Ws between September 2025 and March 2026). While dealer feedback remains positive, risks to demand could emerge from price hikes, rising fuel costs, inflation, and prolonged geopolitical tensions.

On company-wise performance, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) tractors, and Hyundai outperformed estimates, while Tata Motors’ PV and CV segments were slightly ahead. M&M, Eicher Motors, and Hero met expectations, whereas Ashok Leyland and TVS Motor came in slightly below estimates.

Emkay Research said the automotive sector delivered a strong performance in March 2026, with broad-based growth across 2Ws, PVs, and CVs. Vahan retail volumes rose 28 per cent, 21 per cent, and 26 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, indicating sustained demand momentum following goods and services tax (GST) cuts.

The brokerage prefers 2W and CV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) over PVs, citing a similar demand outlook but better pricing power to manage rising commodity costs.

Within the 2W segment, it maintains a structural preference for TVS Motor and Ather Energy. However, it sees Bajaj Auto offering the best risk/reward, trading at around 22x 2027-28 estimated earnings, compared to 30–32x for TVS Motor and Eicher Motors (Royal Enfield).

In the CV space, Emkay expects the cycle to turn favourable and prefers Tata Motors’ CV business to play the upcycle. Among automotive ancillaries, its top picks include Shriram Pistons & Rings, Craftsman Automation, JK Tyre, and Pricol.

Motilal Oswal Research said that while retail demand momentum sustained across key segments in March 2026, wholesale dispatches saw multiple disappointments for the first time since the GST cuts. Limited wholesale growth was evident across CV and 2W players.

It added that the slowdown in dispatches likely reflects early signs of production disruptions across OEM supply chains, driven by the ongoing geopolitical conflict. Rising crude oil prices remain a key near-term risk and a crucial monitorable.

Its top picks include Maruti Suzuki India, TVS Motor, and M&M among automotive names, and Endurance Technologies, Samvardhana Motherson International, and Motherson Sumi Wiring India among ancillaries.

JM Financial Institutional Securities said that while structural positives — such as GST rationalisation and the formation of the Eighth Pay Commission — remain in place, near-term challenges persist due to geopolitical tensions.