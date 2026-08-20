Mahanagar Gas could gain the most from new CGD incentive for domestic PNG

The scheme is effective September 1, 2026. The threshold household addition is average monthly additions during April-June, plus 10 per cent. A 1,000 billed connections/day base for Q1FY27 would mean 100,000 for Tranche 1, and if a CGD entity can hit 150,000, then APM of 0.1 million metric standard cubic metres per day or mmscmd would be allotted on the additional 50,000. The PNGRB data estimates that out of 16.9 million connected households in March 2026, only 10.7 million (63 per cent) were billed. This gives headroom for CGDs to convert already connected customers.

The 6-month scheme has two tranches, with periods of September to November 2026 and December to February 2027 and allocations made in Q4FY27 and Q1FY28. DPNG penetration at 17 million is well below the 40 million target, and billed customers are lower at 11 million. The implied benefit is Rs 110 crore for Mahanagar Gas or MGL and Rs 20 crore for Indraprastha Gas or IGL, assuming market gas cost of $12 per million British thermal units or mmbtu vs $7/mmbtu for APM gas.

MGL could be a major beneficiary due to its low base. In April-June, it added 9,700 new households per month, versus its usual average of 28,000 to 30,000 per month. MGL also has the lowest gas consumption per household at 108 scm per annum (assuming 62 per cent billed customers out of the total connections), implying high excess APM allocation.

IGL added 28,800 households per month during April-June 2026, which is near the historical average. Gujarat Energy (GEL) has the highest gas consumption at 131 scm per annum per household (assuming 94 per cent active customers as a percentage of total connections). This implies the lowest APM allocation per new household added. GEL also does gas trading, which contributes roughly 35 per cent to operating profit. The percentage contribution to group operating profit from higher APM may be relatively low.

CGD players unable to benefit from this could lose out on APM allocation in the compressed natural gas or CNG segment. APM gas allocation to the CGD sector is 11 mmscmd currently, of which 4 mmscmd goes to DPNG. The government aims to increase DPNG’s share, with a target of eventually supplying APM only to DPNG.

If billed customers are 65-70 per cent for MGL and IGL, conversions may pick up quickly. Both MGL and IGL announced a two-to-three times uptick in DPNG additions in CY26. The downside risks include lower-than-expected volumes and low margins along with low allocation.

In Q1FY27, MGL volumes grew 7.0 per cent Y-o-Y to 4.8 mmscmd, with CNG and DPNG volume growth of 9.7 per cent and 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, offset by a 7.2 per cent Y-o-Y decline in PNG-industrial volumes. Revenue came in above estimates at Rs 2,370 crore, up 15.6 per cent Q-o-Q and 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Gas cost rose to Rs 39.9/scm (vs Rs 35.2/scm in Q4FY26). The adjusted operating profit of Rs 340 crore was a beat, with operating profit/scm at Rs 7.9/scm, up vs Rs 6.2/scm in Q4FY26 and down vs Rs 9.6/scm in Q1FY26.

Management increased FY27 capex guidance to Rs 1,800 crore (from earlier Rs 1,200 crore) to accelerate DPNG growth and build a compressed biogas facility. DPNG volumes rose 3 per cent Q-o-Q and 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y to 0.6 mmscmd, as the household converted to PNG. But industrial PNG declined 9.9 per cent Q-o-Q, as the government curtailed allocation due to supply constraints from the Iran war.

IGL’s Q1FY27 operating profit/scm was Rs 3.4, as the rise in realisation was more than offset by a big rise in Q-o-Q gas costs. Operating profit of Rs 300 crore was down 42 per cent Y-o-Y. Volumes were at 9.7 mmscmd, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y. IGL's net profit of Rs 190 crore was down 48 per cent Y-o-Y. CNG volume growth excluding buses was up 9 per cent Y-o-Y. Areas outside Delhi grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y and new vehicle additions averaged 27,300 CNG vehicles/month (vs 18,000/month in Q1FY26). But margins remain under pressure. The recently approved Delhi EV policy implies future policy changes will target all CNG vehicles.

GEL’s city gas distribution (CGD) volumes were at 12.3 mmscmd (up 39 per cent Y-o-Y). The operating profit/scm margin for CGD was at Rs 5.2. Morbi volumes rose from 0.4 mmscmd in April 2026 to over 8 mmscmd in May-June 2026. But propane availability (propane is cheaper) has improved and this reduces Morbi CNG demand. Management guided CNG volume growth at over 12 per cent Y-o-Y in the medium term. Gas trading segment profit grew three times Y-o-Y and 78 per cent Q-o-Q.