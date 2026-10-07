Mahindra Lifespace jumps 2% on launch of new residential project in Pune

Mahindra Lifespace Developers launches new project in Pune

Mahindra Lifespace to announce Q2 results on October 22

Share price of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 2.6 per cent to an intraday high of ₹361 in Wednesday's trade on the NSE after the company announced the launch of a new residential development project in Pune.The stock has rallied 23.4 per cent thus far in the financial year 2026-27. The stock hit a 52-week low at ₹286.80 on March 30, 2026, and registered a 52-week high at ₹427.05 on December 05, 2025. In comparison, the Nifty has advanced 2 per cent, and the Nifty Realty 28.6 per cent in the same period.At 09:45 AM on Wednesday, Mahindra Lifespace traded 1.5 per cent higher at ₹358 on trades of around 63,000 shares. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.7 per cent, and the Nifty Realty slipped 0.8 per cent ahead of the RBI policy outcome.Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced the launch of 'Mahindra Rivenza' in an exchange filing on Tuesday after market hours, a residential development spread across 13.46 acres in Baner Annex, Mahalunge, Pune.The company stated the overall Gross Development Value (GDV) of the project would be approximately ₹3,500 crore. As part of the launch, Phase 1 will introduce 1,236 units across 2, 3 and 4 BHK residences within the development.According to the media release, the project will feature amenities spread across 2.65 lakh+ sq. ft. including one of the largest clubhouses in the township spanning over 44,000+ sq. ft., with modern amenities and landscaped green spaces extending over 9+ acres.Commenting on the project launch, Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer (Residential) of Mahindra Lifespace Developers said, "Pune is an important market for our residential business, and over the years we have developed a strong understanding of the city and its homebuyers. Mahindra Rivenza reflects these insights and our commitment to creating homes that cater to evolving lifestyles."We see an opportunity to develop a residential destination that responds to how people want to live today, with thoughtfully designed homes, holistic amenities, and a strong sense of community. This philosophy shapes Mahindra Rivenza, and we believe it will create lasting value for residents and the neighbourhood," Singh said.Late in September, the Mahindra Group informed stock exchanges that it added three societies to its residential redevelopment portfolio in Mumbai. The additions include two societies in a redevelopment project in Borivali and one additional society in an existing redevelopment project in Chembur. Together, these projectshave a total potential GDV of ₹1,500 crore.Mahindra Lifespace is scheduled to announce its Q2 results on October 22, 2026. Post Q1 results, the company said it targeted ₹4,500-5,000 crore in pre-sales in FY27.In Q1FY27, the realty company reported a 67 per cent surge in consolidated net profit at ₹85.55 crore as against ₹51.26 crore in Q1FY26. Total income soared 24-fold to ₹977.54 crore from ₹40.60 crore.