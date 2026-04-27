M&M Finance zooms 11% on posting strong Q4; PAT up over 100% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (M&M Finance) shares zoomed 11.3 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹327.6 per share. At 9:22 AM, M&M Finance’s share price was trading 8.58 per cent higher at ₹319.55 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.62 per cent at 77,129.3. The stock was in demand after the company posted strong Q4FY26 results after market hours on Friday.

M&M Finance Q4FY26 results highlights:

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) posted a 106 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) spike in net profit to ₹940 crore for Q4, as compared to ₹456 crore a year ago. Sequentially, the profit rose 13.8 per cent from ₹826 crore in Q3FY26.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹5,539 crore, as compared to ₹4,886 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 13 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the revenue rose 2 per cent from ₹5,450 crore.

Check detailed results here The board also recommended a dividend of ₹7.5 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each (i.e. 375 per cent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Brokerages’ view on M&M Finance

Nomura | Buy | Target cut to ₹400 from ₹440

The brokerage trimmed its FY27-28 net profit estimates by 1-3 per cent, factoring in higher operating expenses and credit costs. M&M Finance reported 55 per cent Y-o-Y growth in net profit in Q4FY26, beating Nomura's estimate by 9 per cent, driven by a 70 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y net interest margin (NIM) expansion and 12 per cent Y-o-Y loan growth.

Management remained cautious on the outlook, citing risks from a potential fuel price hike, tepid monsoon, and geopolitical tensions. On funding costs, M&M Finance has benefited from lower borrowings since the rights issue in Q1. However, management guided for gross spreads of approximately 7.1 per cent over the medium term, compared to 7.5 per cent in Q4 — indicating some narrowing of the cost of funds advantage going forward.

While management maintained a medium-term loan growth guidance of 16-18 per cent, it flagged caution for FY27. Nomura has built in 14 per cent Y-o-Y loan growth for FY27 and 15-17 per cent for FY28-29. Diversification plans are underway and will be critical to watch. The stock has corrected 27 per cent year-to-date (Y-T-D) in CY26, against an 8.6 per cent decline in the Nifty50. The current one-year forward price-to-book value (P/B) stands at 1.5x. Nomura believes the risk-reward remains favourable at current levels.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target: ₹350

M&M Finance reported a steady operational quarter, with healthy disbursements driven by sustained momentum in tractors and vehicle demand following goods and services tax (GST) cuts. Asset quality improved meaningfully, with GS3 and NS3 nearing multi-year lows, resulting in lower net slippages, although the company remains cautious amid geopolitical tensions and potential El Nino impact.

NIM expanded during the quarter, supported by strong fee income and a decline in cost of funds. The stock currently trades at 1.5x FY27E P/BV. With a projected profit after tax (PAT) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 per cent over FY26-FY28E and return on asset/ return on equity (RoA/RoE) of 2.2 per cent/14 per cent in FY28E.

Emkay Global Financial Services | Upgraded to Add | Target hiked to ₹ 340 from ₹280

The brokerage is upbeat on M&M Finance as it sees FY28E standalone P/B of 1.5x. Analysts noted that M&M Finance’s Q4FY26 performance was exemplary – PAT came in ahead of consensus’ estimates despite the creation of ₹217 crore management overlay to prepare for any challenges from a subpar monsoon. With GS2+GS3 hitting an 8Y-low of 8.2 per cent, management overlay of ₹217 crore, and tier 1 capital of 16.7 per cent, the company is well positioned to withstand any upcoming challenges that might arise due to the external environment.

On the profitability front, the company continued to see gradual progress, with NIM and fee showing improvement and credit cost contained. Following the sharp 27 per cent correction in the share price in CY26, valuations (FY28E standalone P/B of 1.3x) have become undemanding, and the risk-reward has turned favorable and superior on the back of improving profitability and better balance-sheet strength.

JM Financial Institutional Securities| Upgraded to Buy | Target hiked to ₹350 from ₹320

The brokerage noted that M&M Financial Services delivered a strong operating performance in Q4FY26 with a PAT beat of 6 per cent led by cost efficiency and margin expansion, up 2 bps Q-o-Q on a calculated basis.

Going ahead, analysts believe asset under management (AUM) growth recovery would be gradual and hence forecast an AUM CAGR of 13 per cent for FY26–28 with average RoA/RoE of 2.2 per cent/13.5 per cent in FY27E/28E. They acknowledge management’s consistent effort in reducing hitherto high cyclicality in asset quality. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages and analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.