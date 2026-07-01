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Home / Markets / News / Management churn in banks: Business as usual, or should you be worried?

Management churn in banks: Business as usual, or should you be worried?

Kotak Institutional Equities said that the recent management changes at HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank appear to be driven by individual career considerations rather than bank-specific concerns

HDFC Bank

Kotak Institutional Equities says management changes at banks a non-issue

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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Domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has retained its constructive view on the banking sector, saying recent board-level appointments and chief financial officer (CFO) exits at several banks are unlikely to impact fundamentals.  
Analysts said that the recent board and management changes at HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank appear to be driven by individual career considerations rather than bank-specific concerns. 
"We do not view these management changes as negative for the respective banks, as they appear unrelated to underlying business fundamentals. Our constructive view on the banking sector remains intact, supported by attractive valuations and a favorable risk-reward outlook," the brokerage said.  
 
Notably, HDFC Bank has appointed Rajiv Kumar as Additional Director (Independent Director for 4 years) and Part-time Chairman for 3 years, subject to RBI approval. The bank also announced the appointment of Puneet Sharma as CFO-designate, effective from September 1, and CFO from December 1 this year. 
Consequent to the changes at HDFC Bank, the resignation of Puneet Sharma, CFO of Axis Bank, was announced. Rajeev Mantri, CFO of Bandhan Bank, has also resigned and is likely to be relieved by September 25. 

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The brokerage noted that both Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank have largely navigated asset-quality pressures in their unsecured loan portfolios (credit cards and personal loans at Axis Bank and microfinance at Bandhan Bank). It expects a gradual improvement in operating performance and asset quality over the next few quarters, providing further comfort around the sustainability of the recovery. 
Kotak said that its investment thesis on the sector remains unchanged, where re-rating will likely be driven by improving profitability rather than balance sheet repair. 
It also expects stronger yield discipline from public banks and support from access to lower-cost funding sources, including Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits for private banks, leading the investment argument. Asset quality risks remain well contained, supported by healthy retail vintages, resilient corporate balance sheets and a benign MSME credit environment.  
"Valuations remain compelling relative to medium-term earnings potential, leaving room for multiple expansion and sustained earnings compounding," the brokerage said. 
Against this backdrop, the brokerage said that it prefers large high-quality private sector banks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank and SBI among public sector lenders.   ============================================ 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 

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Topics : Industry Report Banking sector HDFC Bank Bandhan Bank Axis Bank Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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