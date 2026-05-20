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Home / Markets / News / Manappuram Finance hits new high, stock up 3 per cent in subdued market

Manappuram Finance hits new high, stock up 3 per cent in subdued market

In the past one month, Manappuram Finance has outperformed the market by soaring 20 per cent, as compared to a 4.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance stock registered a new life-time high in Wednesday's trading session.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 1:28 PM IST

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Manappuram Finance share price today

 
Shares of Manappuram Finance hit a new high at ₹323.80, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise subdued market. The stock price of the gold finance company surpassed its previous high of ₹320.95, touched on January 1, 2026.
 
In the past one month, Manappuram Finance has outperformed the market by soaring 20 per cent, as compared to a 4.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.
 
At 12:46 PM; Manappuram Finance was quoting 2.3 per cent higher at ₹322.80, as compared to a 0.06 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 3.73 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. 
 
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Brokerages view on Manappuram Finance

 
Manappuram appears to be entering a phase of improving earnings visibility, supported by the sustained strength of its gold loan franchise and early signs of stabilisation across non-gold portfolios. With gold loans now forming the dominant share of the book, the company is well positioned to deliver healthy gold asset under management (AUM) growth, supported by favourable industry tailwinds and an accelerated branch expansion (500-550 new branches in high-growth markets), analysts at Axis Securities said.
 
At the same time, management’s calibrated approach towards non-gold segments while prioritising asset quality over aggressive expansion is beginning to yield early results, and growth in these segments should pick up gradually. On the margin front, NIM pressures appear to have largely played out, with yields nearing bottom and CoF stabilising. Margins are expected to settle at current levels. 

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This, combined with improving credit costs with the bulk of the improvement coming from the non-gold segments, should drive healthy earnings growth, the brokerage firm said in March 2026 quarter result update. It expects Manappuram to deliver RoA of 2.8-3 per cent over FY27-28. The brokerage firm revises rating from ‘Hold’ to ‘Buy’ with a target price of ₹340 per share (earlier ₹295 per share). 
 
Analysts at ICICI Securities find the future prospects promising for Manappuram with a new strategic direction for the business, which entails new management, lower MFI mix, better asset quality management and high growth/low yield in core gold business. 
 
This alone could be countered with the argument of a weak track record. For example, the company did try low yield in gold loans in FY22/FY23 when yields declined ~457bps between FY20–23; also, MFI has gone through a cycle with mix at highs of 26 per cent in FY24 and lows of 16 per cent/7 per cent in FY25/FY26, the brokerage firm said in the Q4 result update.
 
However, looking at its overall attractive valuations (standalone valuations: ~1.7x FY28E P/B; the worst is behind for MFI), the equation tips in favour of Manappuram. Additionally, history can also be seen through a different lens, wherein FY19–24 earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) has been 18.8 per cent with average RoA/RoE of 5 per cent/21.8 per cent. The brokerage firm has an ‘Add’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹335 per share.  ====================================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

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