Manappuram Finance shares dip 4% even as brokerages upbeat; here's why

Manappuram Finance share price: Gold loan financier Manappuram Finance dipped nearly 4 per cent in Friday's intraday trade following the earnings announcement for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27).

While the company's earnings beat expectations, a rise in delinquency indicated stress in shorter-tenure schemes, keeping the counter subdued. The longer-term outlook for the counter remains strong, with brokerages raising earnings estimates.

Manappuram Finance's share price hit the day's low of ₹308 on the BSE, down 3.8 per cent from the last closing price of ₹320.25. As of 10.57 am, it was trading 3.08 per cent lower at 310.40, while the BSE barometer Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 81,762.

Manappuram Finance Q2 results

According to the company's press release, gold loan NBFC reported a 222.90 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit to ₹701 crore. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q2 FY26), consolidated net profit stood at ₹217 crore.

The consolidated revenue from operations grew 46.2 per cent YoY to ₹3,356 crore, compared with ₹2,296 crore in the same period last year.

Furthermore, the assets under management (AUM) as on September 30, 2026, stood at ₹73,303 crore, up 60.1 per cent YoY. Gold loan AUM stood at ₹60,640 crore, a growth of 92.5 per cent YoY and non-gold loan businesses accounted for 17.27 per cent of consolidated AUM.

The Board of Directors also declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share of face value ₹2 each for FY27.

ALSO READ: Banks raise deposit rates after RBI's Oct repo hike; lending rates inch up Standalone delinquency increased, with the GS-3 and NS-3 increasing by 20bps and 12bps sequentially to 1.8 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively. Gold GS-2 rose to ~5 per cent due to the impact of short-tenure loans from 0.5 per cent in the June quarter, in line with the industry trend, as customers used to bullet payments are struggling to adjusting to monthly servicing.

Why brokerages are bullish on Manappuram Finance

Here's what brokerages recommend on the stock:

Jefferies

Steady customer and branch adds should drive 17 per cent AUM CAGR over FY26-28e. While NIMs may dip on higher cost of funds (CoF), a healthy LTV buffer should limit loan losses.

The brokerage lifted FY27-28e EPS by 3-4 per cent factoring lower AUM growth, better NIMs, lower opex & higher credit costs. Spot gold price is down 7 per cent since September end and may stay rangebound near-term amid Fed rate hikes.

"We expect profit to rise 3x on a weak base, with ROE improving to 14 per cent over FY26-28E. At 1.4x FY28e BV, valuations seem reasonable," it said while maintaining a 'Buy' with a target price of ₹400, based on 1.6x Dec’28E BV (1.8x Sep-28e BV).

Equirus Securities

With Q2 and H1 FY27 performance being strong for Manappuram Finance, Equirus revised the FY27/FY28 estimates upward.

ALSO READ: Hitachi Energy shares rally 12 per cent | Vodafone Idea shares decline 3.5 per cent However, rising competition in gold loans and increasing gold book delinquency remains a key monitorable, it said. It has a LONG rating with a September 2027 target price of ₹401 (vs ₹435 earlier), based on ~1.6x Sep’28E BVPS (10 per cent discount to Muthoot Finance's valuation.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.