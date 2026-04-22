Manappuram Finance surges 12% in 2 days, nears 52-week high; here's why

Manappuram Finance share price

Shares of Manappuram Finance moved higher by 7 per cent to ₹302.40 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. In the past two trading days, the market price of gold finance company has rallied 12 per cent after closure of the open offer made by Bain Capital. The stock now trades close to its 52-week high of ₹320.95 touched on January 7, 2026.

At 01:49 PM; Manappuram Finance was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹297.80, as compared to 0.76 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Manappuram Finance - closure of open offer by Bain Capital

Bain Capital had launched an open offer on April 6 to purchase a 26 per cent stake in the non-banking finance company (NBFC) Manappuram Finance from public shareholders. The open offer closed on April 20. “We hereby inform you that following the conclusion of the tendering period for the Open Offer on April 20, 2026, where there were ‘NIL’ tenders in the Open Offer, on and from today i.e. April 21, 2026 pursuant to completion of the preferential issue of equity shares and warrants to BC Asia Investments XXV and BC Asia Investments XIV Limited (Bain Capital), respectively, on March 27, 2026 in accordance with the terms of the securities subscription agreement dated March 20, 2025 entered into by and amongst the Company, the Investors, V.P. Nandakumar and Sushama Nandakumar, Sumitha Nandan, Suhas Nandan and Sooraj Nandan (existing promoters), completion of the Open Offer and effectiveness of the shareholders’ agreement dated March 20, 2025 entered into by and amongst the Company, the Investors and the Specified Promoter and Promoter Group on and from April 21, 2026, the Investors have acquired control of the Company and have become ‘promoters’ of the Company along with the Existing Promoters,” Manappuram Finance said in an exchange filing.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Upon completion of the investment and based on the open offer subscription, Bain Capital will hold between 18.0 per cent and 41.66 per cent shareholding in the Company on a fully diluted basis (including shares to be issued upon exercise of warrants), and the existing promoters will hold 28.9 per cent on a fully diluted basis.

Axis Securities view on Manappuram Finance

Manappuram will continue to focus on accelerated growth in the gold loan portfolio, with growth primarily driven by higher ticket size and expectations of strong customer additions. In the near-term, the non-gold portfolio will continue to consolidate before resuming growth momentum in a calibrated manner from FY27 onwards, analysts at Axis Securities said in the Q3 result update.

With gold yield rationalisation nearing the end, pressure on NIMs is likely to ease. While near-term opex may stay elevated due to tech, branches and manpower investments, operating leverage and cost optimisation benefits are expected to accrue over the medium-term, the brokerage firm said. The stock, however, has achieved the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹295 per share.

Analysts believe the stock is fairly valued, and any further action in the stock would be driven by the seamless execution of the growth strategy and improving profitability.

“We revise our asset under management (AUM) growth estimates higher factoring in strong gold loan growth for FY26. With gold yield moderation to end by exit-FY26, we revise our FY26 NII estimates marginally lower by 3 per cent; however, with expectations of strong gold loans growth and revival in non-gold segments, we revise our NII estimates marginally upwards over FY27-28 by 2-3 per cent. Meanwhile, continued investments towards manpower, tech and branches would be offset by declining credit costs,” Axis Securities said. ============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.