Manappuram, VBL among 3 stock picks for up to 17% upside: Axis Securities
Axis Securities in its weekly technical outlook and stock picks forecasts up to 17% upside in Varun Beverages, Manappuram Finance and Endurance Technologies.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Axis Securities in its weekly technical outlook and stock picks has recommended buy on Varun Beverages (VBL), Manappuram Finance and Endurance Technologies, with analysts projected up to 17 per cent upside in these 3 stocks. Here's why analysts at Axis Securities are bullish on these 3 stocks:
Varun BeveragesLast close: ₹539
Manappuram FinanceLast close: ₹324
"On the weekly chart, Manappuram has delivered a decisive breakout above the "multiple resistance zone" at ₹318, supported by a strong bullish candle, signalling resumption of the prior uptrend," says Axis Securities. The brokerage firm notes that the breakout is accompanied by a notable surge in volumes, indicating strong market participation and validating the strength of the move. Further, it highlights that the stock remains positioned above the 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs, with all key moving averages trending higher alongside prices, indicating a strong and sustained bullish trend. Axis has projected up to 17 per cent upside for the stock around ₹361-₹372 range, and suggested a stop loss at ₹295.
Endurance TechnologiesLast close: ₹2,722
"On the daily chart, Endurance has delivered a decisive breakout from "Cup & Handle" formation around the ₹2,685 level, supported by rising volumes, signalling the resumption of the medium-term uptrend," explains the brokerage firm. Further, the stock continues to form a higher tops and bottom formation and is holding firmly above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMA's, reconfirming a sustained positive bias, said Axis Securities in its weekly report. The brokerage firm has recommended a stop loss of ₹2,525, and expects the stock to rally toward ₹2,969-₹3,010 levels on the upside. This implies a potential 13 per cent gain from its last close. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 2:43 PM IST