Manika Plastech shares make flat market debut, list at par with IPO price

ManikaPlastech shares made a flat debut on the exchanges on Monday as they listed at the IPO price, in-line the grey market expectations.

ManikaPlastech shares listed flat at ₹43 on both BSE and NSE

Ahead of the debut, ManikaPlastech IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) was trading at a marginal premium of 2.22 per cent at ₹1, indicating a listing price of ₹44 per share.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, noted that ManikaPlastech made a flat debut, in line with its issue price. She added that the company’s improving operating performance remains a key positive, with Ebitda margins expanding from 8.37 per cent in FY24 to 13.30 per cent in FY26. Its top 20 clients also have an average relationship of over 10 years, indicating strong customer retention. "Post-listing, investors can hold with a stop-loss of ₹38–39, while fresh investors may wait for some price stability before considering an entry," Nyati said.

The initial public offering of ManikaPlastech received bids for 60,18,93,840 shares as against 2,13,86,919 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 28.14 times.

ManikaPlastech IPO Details

The IPO opened for subscription on September 11 and closed for bidding on 16 September 2026.

ManikaPlastech IPO is a book build issue of ₹125.50 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 2.15 crore shares aggregating to ₹92.50 crores and offer for sale of 76.74 lakh shares aggregating to ₹33 crores.

The company has set issue price band at ₹40 to ₹43 per share. The lot size for an application is 348 shares.

Of the proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹54.93 crore will be used for capital expenditure towards the purchase of plant and machinery. The company expects the proposed expansion to increase its installed capacity to 38,000 tonnes per annum from the existing 29,200 tonnes per annum.

Another ₹15 crore will be used for repayment or pre-payment, in part or full, of certain borrowings, with the remaining funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

ManikaPlastech manufactures rigid polymer packaging products, including battery casings, pails and thinwall containers. Its products cater to industries such as automotive, energy storage, telecommunications, paints, lubricants, agrochemicals, construction chemicals, food and dairy.

The company operates seven facilities, including six manufacturing facilities in Dehradun, Hosur, Panipat, Una and Dadra, and one paint facility in Hosur. These facilities have a combined installed capacity of 29,200 tonnes per annum and cover more than 51,000 square metres.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.