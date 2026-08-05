Manipal Health shares jump 11%; Ardee Industries IPO booked 3x on Day 1

Ardee Industries IPO booked over 3x on Day 1 Shares of Manipal Health Enterprises on Wednesday ended with a premium of 13 per cent against the issue price of ₹590. The stock started trading at ₹655, up 11 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 14.58 per cent to ₹676.05. The stock finally ended at ₹666.70, up 13 per cent. At the NSE, the stock made its market debut at ₹652, registering a jump of 10.50 per cent. It ended at ₹666.95, up 13 per cent. The company commanded a market valuation of ₹87,696.20 crore. In traded volume terms, 4.391 million shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 47 million shares on the NSE during the day.

The initial public offering of Ardee Industries received 3.08 times subscription on the first day of bidding on Wednesday. The IPO received bids for 17,96,75,896 shares against 5,84,22,516 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The category for non institutional investors was subscribed 5.32 times, while the quota for retail investors received 3.22 times subscription. The portion for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.10 times. Ardee Industries, a leading firm in secondary metals and circular economy sectors, on Tuesday raised ~128 crore from anchor investors.