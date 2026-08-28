Manipal Hospitals market cap tops ₹1 trillion; stock jumps 13% in 1 week

Manipal Health Enterprises share price movement

Manipal Health Enterprises (Manipal Hospitals) share price hit a new high of ₹813.70, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals.

In the past week, the recently listed hospital stock rallied 13 per cent. Currently, it trades at a 38 per cent premium over its issue price of ₹590 per share. The company made its stock market debut on August 5, 2026.

The market capitalisation (market cap) of Manipal Hospitals, India’s largest pan-India multi-specialty hospital networks by bed capacity crossed ₹1 trillion after a sharp rally in the stock price of the company.

At 12:00 noon on Friday, Manipal Hospitals market cap stood at ₹1.05 trillion. The stock price of the company traded 0.43 per cent higher at ₹800.90, compared to 0.10 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

HSBC Global Investment Research initiates coverage on stock with ‘BUY’ rating

Analysts at HSBC Global Investment Research initiated coverage on Manipal Hospitals at a 'Buy' rating for a target price of ₹1,000 per share citing an improving earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins for the acquired Sahyadri Hospitals as the key catalyst.

India's biggest private hospital operator, is set to sharpen its focus on profitability after doubling bed capacity since the financial year 2022-23 (FY23). The brokerage firm expect profit after tax (PAT) to grow 3x over FY26-29e and net debt to EBITDA to improve to 0.7x in FY27e (vs 3.7x in FY26).

Analysts said they initiated coverage with a 'Bu'y rating on the back of its strong earnings outlook supported by its economies of scale.”Our bull-case scenario implies a valuation of ₹1,250 per share and our bear-case scenario implies a valuation of ₹555 per share,” the brokerage firm said.

Analysts think an improvement in EBITDA margins for Sahyadri Hospitals would be a key re-rating catalyst. Key downside risks would be tougher-than-expected competition for top doctors in Delhi and other focus markets; delay in improving profitability of Sahyadri Hospitals; delay in launching new beds; and any government intervention in pricing of healthcare services.

Manipal Hospitals – overview, outlook

According to Manipal Hospitals it is one of India’s leading integrated healthcare providers serving ~8 million patients annually, focussed on providing accessible, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal Hospitals integrated network today has a Pan-India footprint of 50 hospitals with over 13,400 licensed beds across 14 States & Union Territories.

Manipal Hospitals delivered a strong operating performance during the June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), supported by sustained patient demand, growth in high-acuity specialties and capacity absorption. Improving occupancy and operating efficiencies further strengthened the performance of the expanded network.

Revenue from operations grew 38.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹3,091 crore in Q1FY27, while EBITDA increased 26.4 per cent YoY at ₹749 crore.

Inpatient and outpatient volumes grew 38.8 per cent and 26.0 per cent, respectively, during the quarter, while occupancy improved by 290 basis points YoY to 65.0 per cent as the network continued to absorb recently added capacity. Average Revenue per Occupied Bed (ARPOB), excluding Sahyadri, stood at ₹77,200 per day, up 8.7 per cent YoY, reflecting improved revenue intensity across the existing network, the company said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.