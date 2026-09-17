Manipal Payment shares off to weak start, list at 3% discount to IPO price

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions' shares made a tepid listing on the Indian stock market on Thursday as they opened at a discount of up to 3 per cent as against the initial public offering ( IPO ) price of ₹339.

Manipal Payment IPO details The offer also witnessed a tepid response during the three-day bidding period from September 9 till September 11. According to NSE data, Manipal Payment IPO was booked 1.42 times as it received bids for 18.51 million shares as against 13.06 million shares on offer. Manipal Payment's share price listed at ₹330 on the NSE, down 2.6 per cent, and at ₹332 on the BSE, a discount of 2.06 per cent. The listing was largely in line with expectations as the grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO was at -₹6, suggesting a discount of 1.77 per cent.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment received 1.26 times bids, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was booked 1.22 times and the retail segment garnered 2.19 times subscription.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of INR 320 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of INR 485 crore by existing shareholders. The company intends to utilise the fresh issue proceeds primarily towards funding capital expenditure for purchasing and setting up new and second hand equipment across card manufacturing facilities, personalization bureaus, cheque printing facilities,

central card processing centres and Smart Tagging & IoT Solutions facility, along with general corporate purposes.

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Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions has established a strong presence in India’s digital payments and identity infrastructure ecosystem, supported by its experience in secure card manufacturing, payment technology and document processing.