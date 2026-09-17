Manipal Payment shares off to weak start, list at 3% discount to IPO price
Manipal Payment's share price listed at ₹330 on the NSE, down 2.6 per cent, and at ₹332 on the BSE, a discount of 2.06 per cent.
SI Reporter New Delhi
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Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions' shares made a tepid listing on the Indian stock market on Thursday as they opened at a discount of up to 3 per cent as against the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹339.
Manipal Payment's share price listed at ₹330 on the NSE, down 2.6 per cent, and at ₹332 on the BSE, a discount of 2.06 per cent. The listing was largely in line with expectations as the grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO was at -₹6, suggesting a discount of 1.77 per cent.
Manipal Payment IPO details
The offer also witnessed a tepid response during the three-day bidding period from September 9 till September 11. According to NSE data, Manipal Payment IPO was booked 1.42 times as it received bids for 18.51 million shares as against 13.06 million shares on offer.
The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment received 1.26 times bids, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was booked 1.22 times and the retail segment garnered 2.19 times subscription.
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of INR 320 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of INR 485 crore by existing shareholders. The company intends to utilise the fresh issue proceeds primarily towards funding capital expenditure for purchasing and setting up new and second hand equipment across card manufacturing facilities, personalization bureaus, cheque printing facilities,
central card processing centres and Smart Tagging & IoT Solutions facility, along with general corporate purposes.
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Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions is an integrated digital identity and payment solutions provider engaged in manufacturing, personalisation and processing of secure payment cards, identity documents and cheque-related solutions.
Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions has established a strong presence in India’s digital payments and identity infrastructure ecosystem, supported by its experience in secure card manufacturing, payment technology and document processing.
Ventura, in its IPO note, said that the company is positioned to benefit from increasing digital payment adoption, financial inclusion initiatives, demand for secure authentication solutions and rising outsourcing of payment infrastructure by banks and institutions.
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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 10:11 AM IST