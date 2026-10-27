Mankind Pharma soars 11% in 2 days on strong Q2 earnings; brokerages upbeat

Mankind Pharma share price movement

Mankind Pharma’s share price surged 6.5 per cent to ₹2,451.95 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals, extending its Monday’s up move after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27). In the past two trading days, the stock price of the pharmaceutical company rallied 11 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹2,640.30 on July 29, 2026.

At 09:26 AM, Mankind Pharma quoted 6 per cent higher at ₹2,436.35, compared to a 0.29 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Mankind Pharma – Q2 results

Mankind Pharma reported a 37.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter (Q2) of FY27 on strong domestic demand for its chronic drugs used to treat long-term illnesses. The drug maker recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹716 crore, up from ₹520 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations grew 17.3 per cent YoY to ₹4,338 crore from ₹3,697 crore in Q2 FY26. The topline was largely driven by Mankind’s domestic segment, which contributes 86 per cent to its overall revenue. The firm’s India business grew 14.8 per cent to ₹3,657 crore in the September quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) grew 27.2 per cent YoY at ₹1,175 crore; EBITDA margins improved 210 bps to 27.1 per cent from 25.0 per cent in Q2FY26.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Management retained FY27 EBITDA margin guidance of 25.5–26.5 per cent, with R&D spends at 2.8–3.0 per cent of revenue.

Brokerages view on Mankind Pharma

Though the improving volume trajectory is encouraging and could signal a gradual return towards historical outperformance against the IPM, Q2 is seasonally favourable for acute-heavy companies such as Mankind; hence, the sustainability of domestic performance over the coming quarters remains key to watch, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in the Q2 result update.

Following the recent correction, valuations offer a relatively favourable risk-reward on Mankind’s domestic-revival thesis, prompting us to upgrade the rating to ADD, with sustained volume-led outperformance being a pre-requisite for future upgrades, the brokerage firm said. Analysts value the stock at 22x Sept’28 EBITDA, yielding a target price of ₹2,638.

According to analysts at Systematix Institutional Research, going ahead, improving domestic volumes, rising chronic contribution and sustained export momentum are expected to support growth. Management targets 1.1–1.2x IPM outperformance over the next two quarters and double-digit export growth in FY27. Consumer Healthcare remains a key monitorable, with high-single-digit growth expected in FY27 and recovery anticipated in FY28.

“Mankind’s exports grew 33 per cent YoY, well ahead of our 15 per cent estimate, driven by broad-based strength across both the base Mankind and BSV portfolios. BSV grew 34 per cent YoY, Mankind US 29 per cent YoY, and other international markets 37 per cent YoY. For FY27, management guided for 20 per cent cc growth, supported by healthy growth across both the base business and BSV portfolio,” analysts at Jefferies said.

The brokerage firm maintains a 'Buy' rating on Mankind, as analysts believe that its growth outlook is improving, and the challenges of core business restructuring and BSV integration have eased. Analysts raised EBITDA estimates by 3 per cent due to higher operating leverage from stronger revenue growth. Jefferies’ value Mankind enterprise value (EV) at 22x (prev. 26x) Dec-28 EBITDA with price target of ₹2,900. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.