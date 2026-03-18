Mankind Pharma shares gain 3% on acquiring Rivotril brand rights from Roche

Shares of Mankind Pharma Ltd. rose over 3 per cent on Wednesday after the company acquired exclusive rights to manufacture, market and distribute the Rivotril brand in India.

The pharma major's stock rose as much as 3.03 per cent during the day to ₹2,130.8 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 10 this year. The Mankind Pharma stock pared gains to trade 2.9 per cent higher at ₹2,129 apiece, compared to a 0.81 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:11 AM.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Shares of the company snapped a four-day losing streak and currently trade at 0.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 3.5 per cent this year, compared to a 9 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Mankind Pharma has a total market capitalisation of ₹87,593.11 crore.

Mankind Pharma acquires Rivotril brand rights

Mankind Pharma acquired the Rivotril brand from Roche for the Indian market, securing exclusive rights to manufacture, market and distribute the product across the country.

Rivotril, a clonazepam-based therapy, is widely prescribed for neurological and psychiatric conditions and is regarded as a reference brand with a strong clinical legacy. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Mankind Pharma's presence in the central nervous system (CNS) segment and complement its existing neuro portfolio, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said the deal aligns with its strategic focus on expanding in chronic and specialty therapies, where it has been scaling up through new launches, partnerships and portfolio additions. It also creates opportunities for future growth through potential line extensions in the CNS space.

"This acquisition is aligned with our strategy to strengthen our presence in chronic and specialty therapies. We see strong opportunities to build on this platform through potential line extensions to address evolving patient and physician needs," said Atish Majumdar, senior president, sales and marketing, specialty business at Mankind Pharma.

Mankind Pharma Q3 results

The drugmaker recorded profit after tax (PAT) of ₹414 crore, up from ₹378 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations also grew 11.5 per cent YoY to ₹3,567 crore from ₹3,198 crore in Q3FY25.

Mankind’s domestic segment, which contributes 85 per cent to its overall revenue, grew by 11.1 per cent to ₹3,046 crore in the December quarter. The domestic growth was led by strong demand for drugs in chronic therapies such as cardiac and anti-diabetes.