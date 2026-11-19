Silver ETF, Suzlon, TFCI among top traded mid-, small-caps under MTF in Nov
The 15 most actively traded mid- and small-caps via MTF on an average gained 3.8% so far in November, while the average gain of Midcap 150 and Smallcap 250 universe stands at 6.6% and 5.7%, shows data
Rex Cano Mumbai
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According to data released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Patanjali Foods and Suzlon Energy are among the most actively traded stocks under the Margin Trading Funding (MTF) route, with an average turnover of ₹1,000 crore on the exchange among mid- and small-cap stocks in November 2026. The MTF route is an exchange-approved arrangement which allows investors to buy shares by paying a portion of traded value upfront, and the broker financing (funding) the rest. An analysis of all stocks traded across brokerages under the MTF route as shared by NSE, excluding the large-cap stocks, show that the 15 mid- and small-cap stocks clocked an average turnover in excess of ₹600 crore on a daily basis this month. The next highest traded stock, following Patanjali and Suzlon, is Nippon India Silver ETF, clocking an average turnover around ₹945 crore. Among others are mid-caps: Hindustan Copper, Waaree Energies, Anant Raj, CDSL, Lloyds Metals & Energy and Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL). Among small-caps are Sammaan Capital, Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI), Netweb Technologies India, Kaynes Technology, Nazara Technologies and Karnataka Bank.
Along with Patanjali, Suzlon and the Nippon Silver ETF, Hindustan Copper too has recorded an average turnover in excess of ₹900 crore thus far in November. READ MORE How have these stocks fared so far in November? Among the 15 most actively traded stocks under the MTF route, 11 logged gains thus far, shows data. Karnataka Bank leads the list with a near 15 per cent rally followed by CDSL, Patanjali and Sammaan Capital - up 10-12 per cent each as of November 18, 2026, shows ACE Equity data. On the flip side, Nippon Silver ETF has crashed 10 per cent followed by 8 per cent and 5 per cent decline in Kaynes Technology and Llyods Metals, respectively. Interestingly, the average gains of these 15 stocks stands at 3.8 per cent in November, which is up to 280 basis points lower compared to an average gain of 6.6 per cent and 5.7 per cent recorded by stocks in the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 universe, shows study. Thus far in November, the Nifty Midcap 150 index rallied 6.4 per cent, and the Smallcap 250 index gained 5.4 per cent. Among individual stocks in the Nifty Midcap 150 universe, 33.3 per cent or 50 stocks delivered a gain of more than 10 per cent thus far this month. Kalyan Jewellers and Motilal Oswal Financial Services are the biggest movers, up over 30 per cent each. They are followed by UNO Minda, LIC Housing Finance, 360 One Wam and Godrej Industries - up in the range of 22-27 per cent. Meanwhile, more one in every four Nifty Smallcap 250 stock rallied more than 10 per cent so far. Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, up 35 per cent, is the top gainer followed by Asahi India Glass, Aegis Vopak Terminals, IIFL Finance, Aditya Birla Real Estate and Emcure Pharmaceuticals - up 24-28 per cent, shows study.
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First Published: Nov 19 2026 | 9:25 AM IST