The big gains came from Smart Infrastructure (56 per cent of revenues), though all three divisions saw revenue growth. Overall, order intake grew 37.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with government infrastructure investments contributing the most, along with improving private-sector capex. But even assuming Smart Infrastructure continues to deliver momentum, margin recovery in mobility and digital segments will be necessary to sustain growth.

Management commentary focussed on growth in orders and revenue, with the policy-driven capex spending across infrastructure being a key driver, and improvement in private sector investments being a potential positive. The demand environment remains strong, but commodity inflation and forex volatility are concerns.

Order inflows of ₹6,200 crore raised the order book to ₹47,030 crore. Revenue in Q2FY27 grew 17 per cent to ₹5,730 crore, while gross margin contracted 260 basis points (bps) to 27.3 per cent. This was offset partially by lower-than-expected employee costs as a percent of sales, and controlled other expenses led to an ebitda margin beat.

Absolute ebitda increased 3 per cent to ₹630 crore, but ebitda margin contracted 150 bps to 10.9 per cent. Adjusted net profit increased 4 per cent to ₹500 crore. Higher other income, up 25.2 per cent to ₹150 crore, was offset by a sharp rise in interest cost, up 200 per cent to ₹12.6 crore. Depreciation rose 30 per cent to ₹89 crore.

For H1FY27, revenue increased 16 per cent on a like-to-like basis to ₹10,400 crore, but ebitda declined 6 per cent to ₹1,100 crore, net profit also declined 6 per cent to ₹900 crore. The H1FY27 margin contracted 240 bps to 10.1 per cent. Operating cash flow in the same period grew 250 per cent to ₹1,310 crore, and free cash flow stood at ₹1,030 crore (only ₹2 crore in H1FY26). The H1FY27 inflows were at ₹12,600 crore, up 27 per cent.

Smart Infrastructure has seen strong inflows along with calibrated price hikes over the past six months. Smart Infrastructure revenue increased 20 per cent to ₹3,300 crore, mobility revenue rose 14 per cent to ₹1,300 crore, and Digital Industries revenue grew 8 per cent to ₹1,150 crore. Ebit profitability was pulled down by volatility in forex and higher commodity prices. Ebit margins for Smart Infrastructure contracted 130 bps to 11.7 per cent, mobility contracted 360 bps to 7.5 per cent and digital industries contracted 200 bps to 5 per cent.

Smart infrastructure momentum is coming from power utilities, renewables, and data centres. Price hikes have helped in quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) margin improvement. Mobility benefited from a robust order book and a ramp up in locomotive deliveries, factory automation, smart manufacturing and digitalisation across automotive, pharma, chemicals, metals, and cement. Digital industries margin seems to have stabilised at around 5 per cent.

Apart from commodity inflation and forex volatility, other key risks include a slowdown in order inflows from public infrastructure. Given current macro conditions, margins could be degraded by over-aggressive bids to win large projects. Related-party transactions with parent group entities at lower valuations is another risk.

Consensus opinion for the medium-to-long term is bullish. The long-term growth prospects will be driven by traction in public capex in areas like transmission and distribution, metro, railways and utilities among others. Siemens has a presence across diverse industries, due to its expertise in electrification, digitalisation, and automation. A focus on localisation and a strong balance sheet are other positive factors.

However, it is hard to judge how long the current macroeconomic trends of forex volatility, commodity inflation and fears of supply chain disruptions will remain in force since these are driven by geopolitical tensions. Margin recovery will depend on easing in those trends.

This is where analysts and investors are likely to have differences of opinion. Until there’s visibility on the end to the conflict in West Asia, margin pressures are likely to remain. While more price hikes may be a possibility, these can only compensate with a lag and some costs would have to be absorbed.