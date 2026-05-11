Marico, Nestle, Laurus, Grasim and 15 others from Nifty 500 hit new highs

Shares of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, Marico Industries, Nestle India and Tata Consumer Products and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) companies Laurus Labs and Sai Life Sciences were among 19 stocks from the Nifty 500 index that hit record highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

Apar Industries, Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ather Energy, Grasim Industries, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), NLC India, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre and Welspun Corp were the other notable stocks from the index to hit new highs. These stocks rallied up to 8 per cent on the NSE in intra-day trade today.

At 02:06 PM on Monday, the Nifty 500 index was trading 0.83 per cent lower, as compared to 0.85 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

Among individual stocks, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre surged 8 per cent to ₹1,375. The stock was quoting higher for the eight straight trading day, soaring 25 per cent during the period.

The company delivered strong numbers for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) with revenue/EBITDA/PAT growing 27 per cent/39 per cent/38 per cent YoY beating estimates by 5 per cent/10 per cent/7 per cent, respectively, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said.

In FY26, Vijaya delivered 19.5 per cent growth, ahead of its 15 per cent guidance. This marks the third consecutive year of outperformance. While the company maintains its guidance, analysts believe strong momentum persists in the diagnostics space, fuelled by consumer consolidation towards organised offline players, the return of B2B business and upscaling of packages. Combined with calibrated expansion in Pune, Bangalore and Kolkata, this should enable it to sustain outperformance over the next two years. Thus, the brokerage firm said they value Vijaya at 55x FY28 EPS (from 48x previously) yielding a target price of ₹1,517.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products soared 7 per cent to ₹1,262 in intra-day trade. In the past one month, the stock has rallied 15 per cent, as compared to 0.45 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

The company reported another quarter of strong revenue and operating performance with sequential improvement in volumes and EBITDA margins driven by softer tea prices and steady India branded business performance. The management expects tea business to deliver mid-high single digit revenue growth led by midsingle digit volume growth and pricing. Growth businesses continue to scale up strongly led by Tata Sampann and Tata Soulfull, while Capital Foods is expected to return to a strong growth trajectory in FY27, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Organic business is expected to sustain 25-30 per cent growth, supporting 30 per cent growth in the overall growth portfolio and continued double-digit consolidated revenue growth in FY27. Tea prices are expected to remain benign while coffee prices are likely to decline from Q1FY27 and also as lower-cost inventory flows in the international business, supporting margin improvement across India tea and US coffee businesses. Overall EBITDA margins are expected to expand by 50-75bps in FY27. The brokerage firm expects Tata Consumer Products revenues/EBITDA/Adjusted PAT to grow at a CAGR of 13 per cent/19 per cent/21 per cent over FY26-28E.

Meanwhile, share price of Laurus Labs hit a new high of ₹1,274.50, gaining 4 per cent on the NSE in intra-day trade. In the past one week, the stock rallied 9 per cent as the company sustained strong operating performance for the Q4FY26. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 1 per cent.

FY26 is the second consecutive year of strong Y-o-Y growth in CDMO revenue (49 per cent/38 per cent in FY25/FY26). While Laurus continues to benefit from development project/commercialized molecules, it continues to invest in API and fermentation capacity to sustain the growth momentum, said those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The brokerage firm remains positive on Laurus on the back of continued investment across manufacturing capacities for CDMO as well as contracts in generics space; enhancing technology offerings to widen business prospects in CDMO segment; and controlled financial leverage. It has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,370 per share. =================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.